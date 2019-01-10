COLLEGE WRESTLING
UW-L handles UW-Oshkosh
The UW-La Crosse wrestling team (9-3, 3-0 WIAC) took care of business on Thursday at Mitchell Hall with a 29-13 win over UW-Oshkosh.
UW-L’s Tristan Jenny started the night off strong with a 43-second pin at 125 pounds over AJ Schoenfuss.
Danny Madonia also pinned his opponent in the 149-pound match, as he needed 4:01 to get the fall over Oshkosh’s(5-5, 2-2) Corey Knudsen.
UW-L’s 285-pound Konrad Ernst improved to 16-0 on the season with an 8-3 victory over Jordan Lemcke. Ernst got a take down and four-point near fall in the final minute.
The Eagles are 59-7 in WIAC duals since the 2006-07 season.
NASCAR
Truck Series champ Moffitt replaces Sauter at GMS Racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt joined GMS Racing on Thursday in a move that cost another star driver his ride. The driver carousel began spinning right after Moffitt won the 2018 title in November with Hattori Racing Enterprises. That team had sponsorship struggles all last season and was in danger at times of not making it to the track. Even after winning the title, the team still needed a driver that brought financial backing so Moffitt was let go and replaced by Austin Hill.
With Moffitt available, GMS Racing made the surprise decision to release Johnny Sauter, a Necedah, Wis., native just one month before NASCAR reports to Daytona International Speedway to open the season. The abrupt release came one day before Moffitt was hired.
Moffitt, who is 26, won six races last year in his underdog run to the title. Sauter, who turns 41 this year, also won six races last season but finished fourth in the championship race. Sauter, who won the Truck Series title in 2016, has not finished lower than fourth the last six seasons and won 13 times in three seasons with GMS. The team thanked him for his contributions to GMS — he gave the organization its first championship — but turned its focus toward Moffitt.
“Brett will be an excellent addition,” said GMS Racing President Mike Beam. “Last year he showed the racing world the amount of talent and determination he has, especially while facing some adversity throughout the season. We look forward to helping him win his second championship and ours as well.”
Sauter was blindsided by the GMS driver change and told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he was informed Wednesday he was out of a ride. He assumed he was released because Moffitt is bringing some sponsorship to the team.
“If he’s bringing something, it’s more than I’m bringing. I don’t pay to race,” Sauter told SiriusXM. “If I had that kind of money, I’d be racing something else. It’s late in the game, Daytona is a month away, there’s not a hell of a lot I can do about it. That’s the nature of the beast. It’s an expensive sport. Owners need money not just from sponsors today, but drivers as well.”
Moffitt has bounced around NASCAR’s three national series and was finally able to show what he can accomplish last season in the Truck Series when he landed a ride with fledgling Hattorri Racing. That organization had to piece together funding all year and Moffitt’s job was never secure. Moffitt won the Homestead-Miami Speedway finale to claim the title — Sauter was one of the contenders he beat — but the celebration was bittersweet because he wasn’t sure if he’d even have a job in 2019.
BIG TEN BASKETBALL
Illinois can’t pull off upset
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois men’s basketball team stayed within just enough reach to tease its fans on Thursday, but No. 2 Michigan held on to win, 79-69.
Zavier Simpson led the Wolverines (16-0) with 16 points. Illinois’ top scorer was guard Ayo Dosunmu with 23 points on 10 of 16 shooting.
MLB
Wilson to attend Yankees spring training
SEATTLE — Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will attend training camp with the New York Yankees for the second straight season, his agent, Mark Rodgers, said in an interview with the MLB Network on Thursday and later confirmed to the Seattle Times.
Wilson’s baseball rights were traded last year from the Texas Rangers to the Yankees and he then spent six days in spring training with the Yankees in Tampa, Fla. Wilson ended up getting one at-bat in a game, striking out against Atlanta’s Max Fried.
Wilson also attended training camp for one day with the Rangers in 2014 and 2015.
It’s unclear when Wilson will attend Yankees’ camp as his offseason schedule is still being set. He learned on Wednesday that he will take part in the Pro Bowl on Jan. 27 in Orlando, Fla. He was named to the game as an injury replacement for Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.
Attending spring training allows Wilson to continue to dabble in the sport that has always been his other passion.
Wilson played football and baseball at North Carolina State and he was then drafted in the fourth round by the Rockies in 2010, hitting .229 in a combined 315 at-bats playing for the Class A Tri-City Dust Devils in Pasco in 2010 and then the Class A Asheville Tourists in 2011, with five home runs and 26 runs batted in. He played all 86 games at second base.
