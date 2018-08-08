GIRLS BASKETBALL G-E-T’s Wagner commits to Youngstown
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School senior Lexi Wagner has decided to play college basketball for Division I Youngstown State of the Horizon League, according to a report by wissports.net.
Wagner has started the last three seasons for the Red Hawks and scored 1,349 points. She will start her senior season 118 points shy of current Minnesota Gopher Annalese Lamke’s record of 1,467.
Wagner, who will join Westby graduate Chelsea Olson on the Youngstown roster, averaged 20.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for G-E-T as a junior.
NBA Bucks get Christmas game
The Milwaukee Bucks are part of a big schedule of Christmas Day games announced by the NBA.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will travel and play the New York Knicks in one of five games that are highlighted by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers meeting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The NBA released its TV schedule for the first week of the season, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Wednesday.
The other Christmas Day games include Kyrie Irving and the Celtics hosting the young, but talented Philadelphia 76ers. The Rockets, who came within a game of knocking off the Warriors in the Western Conference finals last season, will host the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Utah Jazz.
TENNIS Djokovic, Nadal win Rogers Cup matches
TORONTO — Four-time champion Novak Djokovic and top-seeded Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the rainy Rogers Cup on Wednesday.
Djokovic, coming off his fourth Wimbledon title, beat Canadian wild-card Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4. The Serb had seven aces and never faced a break point in the 1-hour, 25-minute match that just beat the afternoon rain.
Nadal, playing for the first time since a five-set loss to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals, topped France’s Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-3 at night after a series of rain delays.
A former world No. 1, Djokovic is seeded ninth in the event he last won in 2016.
NBA Harris returning to Dallas
DALLAS — Former Wisconsin Badger Devin Harris is returning to the Dallas Mavericks for the third time after signing a $2.4 million free agent contract.
The Mavericks announced the deal with the 14-year veteran on Wednesday. His contract is for the veteran minimum.
Dallas originally acquired Harris from Washington, along with Jerry Stackhouse and Christian Laettner, in a draft-day trade for Antawn Jamison in June 2004. He played for the Mavericks until getting traded to New Jersey in February 2008, in a deal that brought Jason Kidd to the Mavericks.
Harris first returned to Dallas as a free agent before the 2013-14 season, and stayed until the Mavericks traded him to Denver last February as part of a three-team deal at the trade deadline.
The 35-year-old Harris has averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals in his 917 career games, including 446 starts.
NFL
Mayfield debuts, Luck returns
Welcome to the NFL, Baker Mayfield.
And welcome back to the league, Andrew Luck.
While the opening preseason game for most teams carries little intrigue as players from the back end of the roster try to strut their stuff, several story lines will be worth following Thursday night.
Start in the New Jersey Meadowlands and in Seattle.
Top overall draft pick Mayfield will see some action against the Giants, who have their own prized rookie in second overall selection Saquon Barkley. The Browns might not be counting on too much from Mayfield early on as veteran Tyrod Taylor is Cleveland’s starter, but New York expects a huge boost for its offense from the Penn State running back.
On the other coast, the Colts plan for their recently luckless quarterback to take some snaps against the Seahawks. Luck hurt the right shoulder in September 2015 against Tennessee, missed two games, then returned to make four more starts before sustaining a season-ending lacerated kidney. He played through shoulder pain in 2016, then had surgery that sidelined him for all of last season.
It’s been roughly 600 days between starts for the Colts star.
Elsewhere on the first full night of preseason games, it’s Carolina at Buffalo, Chicago at Cincinnati, New Orleans at Jacksonville, Tampa Bay at Miami, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore, Washington at New England, Tennessee at Green Bay, Houston at Kansas City, and Dallas at San Francisco.
CLEVELAND’S CALLAWAY HAD BULLETS IN CAR: As Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway stood by, a police officer said he “got real nervous” when he found bullets and a gun part while searching the rookie’s vehicle.
Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license after being stopped by Strongsville, Ohio police early Sunday morning for failing to yield to oncoming traffic..
On Wednesday, the dash-camera video obtained by TMZ shows Callaway getting out of his car and being questioned by police after the ammunition and a “strap” for a handgun were found in the 23-year-old’s car.
A Browns spokesman said Callaway, a fourth-round pick who had numerous off-field problems while he was at Florida, traveled with the team for Thursday’s exhibition opener against the New York Giants.
