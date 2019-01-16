NFL
Lions hire Bevell
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have hired Darrell Bevell, a former quarterback at the University of Wisconsin, as their new offensive coordinator.
Bevell spent seven seasons as Seattle’s offensive coordinator from 2011-17 and was part of a Super Bowl winner with the Seahawks. Prior to joining the Seahawks, he was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator for five seasons and a quarterbacks coach for Green Bay.
Bevell was fired by Seattle in a coaching shakeup following the 2017 season, after the Seahawks went 9-7 and missed the playoffs.
Although Bevell was part of a victory in the Super Bowl after the 2013 season, he also infamously called for a pass at the 1-yard line in the final minute of the following year’s Super Bowl. Malcolm Butler of New England intercepted it, costing Seattle a chance at a second straight title.
JAGUARS HIRE DEFILIPPO: The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former Minnesota offensive coordinator John DeFilippo to the same position.
Coach Doug Marrone announced the addition Wednesday along with five other assistant coaches. DeFilippo replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired in late November and landed in Green Bay.
The Vikings parted way with the 40-year-old DeFilippo in mid-December, reportedly for failing to commit to the run ground game. DeFilippo spent less than a year in Minnesota. The Vikings hired him after two seasons in Philadelphia, where he was praised for his work as quarterbacks coach with Nick Foles and Carson Wentz. DeFilippo had one previous NFL stint as an offensive coordinator, in Cleveland in 2015.
“High energy on field, a tough football coach, going to hold people accountable,” Marrone said.
DeFilippo will be tasked with helping improve an offense that ranked 27th in yards and 31st in points in 2018. He also could play a role in developing the team’s next quarterback.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hurts headed to Oklahoma
Jalen Hurts is off the market — and he’s not making his way to South Florida.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback announced Wednesday in a post on The Players’ Tribune that he is transferring to Oklahoma and will play his final season of college football with the Sooners.
Hurts was a big reason Alabama played in the College Football Playoff national title game the past three seasons. He was the SEC Player of the Year as a true freshman in 2016, leading the Crimson Tide to a perfect record in the regular season before losing to Clemson 35-31 in the national championship game.
He led Alabama to an 11-1 mark in the regular season as a sophomore before winning the SEC Championship Game and Sugar Bowl to once again reach the College Football Playoff title game. He was benched for Tua Tagovailoa after the first half of the title game.
Hurts remained a backup to Heisman Trophy runner-up Tagovailoa, completing 51 of 70 passes (72.9 percent) for 765 yards and eight touchdowns, with only two interceptions. He added 167 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries. He came off the bench to lead the Crimson Tide to a comeback victory in the SEC title game after Tagovailoa injured his ankle.
GOLF
Woods announces next tournament
SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods is starting another year at Torrey Pines, this time with higher expectations.
Woods announced Wednesday that he will play in the Farmers Insurance Open next week. He has won the tournament seven times, and Torrey Pines is where he won the U.S. Open in 2008.
Woods tied for 23rd a year ago when no one — himself included — was sure what to expect. He was coming off a fourth back surgery, this one to fuse his lower spine. This will be his first PGA Tour event since he won the Tour Championship last September to cap off a comeback year.
NBA
Turkey seeks warrant on Kanter
The feud between New York Knicks center Enes Kanter and his home country of Turkey intensified Wednesday.
Sabah, a Turkish newspaper, reported that Turkish prosecutors are seeking an international arrest warrant for Kanter, accusing him of belonging to a terrorist organization.
According to the report, the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office has filed an extradition request and an Interpol red notice, which is a request to locate and arrest an individual pending extradition.
That could only be carried out by United States authorities if they were convinced Kanter had committed a crime that could be prosecuted in the U.S.
Kanter has been an outspoken critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and is a supporter of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the Turkish government accused of organizing a failed military coup in 2016.
Kanter responded to Wednesday’s report on Twitter, writing the “Turkish government can Not present any single piece of evidence of my wrongdoing. … I don’t even have a parking ticket in the US (true).”
