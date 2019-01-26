GOLF
Rose settles for 3-shot lead at Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO — Justin Rose tracked the flight of his 3-wood until he saw it splash into the pond guarding the 18th green at Torrey Pines. He walked a few steps and pulled his cap down over his eyes, the look of a man who had just made a crucial mistake at the wrong time.
Not really. This was only Saturday.
Rose wasn’t happy that he finished up the third round with a bogey at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it didn’t take away from a game so strong that having his lead cut in half over the closing five holes was no cause for alarm.
Even with three penalty shots on the day, Rose still managed a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead, the same margin with which he began the day.
He’s playing that well.
Adam Scott had the low round of the week on the South course with a 65, which pulled him within three shots and it still felt like a consolation.
“As good as I’m playing, I feel like I’m a long way behind,” Scott said.
Rose had six birdies and an eagle that more than atoned for his mistakes. Even with two double bogeys and the bogey on the par-5 18th, he still matched the 54-hole tournament record at 18-under 198, last set by Tiger Woods in 2008.
TENNIS
Osaka wins Australian Open for 2nd major
MELBOURNE, Australia — So close to victory, Naomi Osaka suddenly was letting the Australian Open final slip away. Three championship points? Gone. A sizable lead? Soon all gone, too.
She was playing poorly. She yelled at herself. Slammed a ball. Tugged at her visor’s pink brim. Trudged to the locker room between sets with a towel draped over her head.
And then, after returning to the court, Osaka turned it all around just as quickly as she had dropped 23 of 27 points. Refocusing and reasserting herself, Osaka edged Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4 on Saturday night to win the Australian Open for a second consecutive Grand Slam title.
“I felt like I didn’t want to have any regrets,” Osaka said. “I think if I didn’t regroup after the second set, then I would have looked back on this match and probably cried or something.”
On top of that, Osaka will rise to No. 1 in the rankings.
“Amazing achievement,” two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova said. “Definitely she is a great one. We’ll see what the future will bring.”
Osaka added the Australian Open trophy to the one she collected in a U.S. Open final last September that forever will be remembered for the way runner-up Serena Williams was docked a game after arguing with the chair umpire.
Unlike that day, there was no jeering from the confused crowd. No controversy. No chaos. No sharing the spotlight.
Clearly marking herself as tennis’ bright new star, Osaka is the first woman to win two major championships in a row since Williams picked up four straight in 2014-15.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Howard rallies No. 12 Marquette over Xavier
CINCINNATI — Markus Howard scored 19 of his 31 points down the stretch Saturday as No. 12 Marquette rallied to beat Xavier 87-82 for its seventh consecutive win.
Joey Hauser added 21 points and Sam Hauser had 20 to help Marquette (18-3, 7-1 Big East) overcome Xavier’s best offensive showing of the season.
After Xavier (11-10, 3-5) pulled ahead 58-47 with 14 minutes left, Howard hit a pair of baskets that started the comeback. His long 3-pointer put Marquette ahead 79-71 with 1:59 left, and his two free throws with 9.1 seconds left closed it out.
Paul Scruggs scored 21 points for Xavier, and Tyrique Jones matched his career high with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
The teams set a wide-open pace from the outset, with Xavier hitting 8 of 11 shots and Marquette 7 of 14. Play wasn’t stopped for the first timeout until the 10:40 mark with the Musketeers ahead 22-18. They led by as many as seven before Marquette pulled even 39-39 for halftime .
Xavier’s Naji Marshall guarded Howard until an injured right shoulder — hurt in the last game — forced him to the bench with 2:21 left in the opening half. He returned for the start of the second half and hit a pair of 3s as Xavier built its 11-point lead.
MLB
Dodgers’ Jansen loses weight
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has dropped 25 pounds since the end of last season and threw his first bullpen session Thursday since a heart procedure in November.
The procedure, known as an ablation, was Jansen’s second heart operation in six years. It came after he experienced an atrial fibrillation episode in Denver this past August.
“I definitely feel great. Ready to roll,” Jansen said at the team’s FanFest on Saturday.
Jansen, who had 38 saves in 42 chances last year and a career-high 3.01 ERA, said he will be ready to go by Opening Day.
The big right-hander gave up seven runs in his first four games after missing time in August and then blew both of his save opportunities in the World Series.
“I’m not happy at all by that year I had last year, so that’s motivation for me,” Jansen said. “Every year you can get better. Even if I have a good year this year, next year I will want to do better.”
