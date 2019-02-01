COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Viterbo wins on Schlosser’s runner
Ambree Schlosser’s running layup with two seconds remaining capped off a late comeback for the Viterbo University women’s basketball team and lifted it to a 59-57 win over Dickinson State at Beggs Gymnasium.
Viterbo (9-14, 2-8 NSAA) trailed 57-47 with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left after DSU made three free throws. It was the largest deficit for either team in the game, but from that point on the V-Hawks locked down defensively and didn’t allow another point.
Schlosser was crucial down the stretch, scoring eight of Viterbo’s 12 points to close the game, and making the tying shot with 47 seconds remaining. Alyssa Nilssen added the other four points in the stretch run, and blocked a shot on the Blue Hawks’ penultimate possession to give her team a chance at the win.
Nilssen led the way with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Schlosser had 12 points and six rebounds.
DSU (10-15, 3-7) was led by Riley Helmick’s 21 points.
Viterbo men blow late lead
The Viterbo University men's basketball team led by as many as nine in the second half, but they couldn't hold that lead and Dickinson State pulled out a 75-72 win at Beggs Gymnasium.
The V-Hawks (9-12, 5-5) scored just two points over the final four minutes of the game.
Viterbo senior Jason Tichy led all scorers with 23 points and added seven rebounds. Logan High School graduate and V-Hawks sophomore Cody Hoeth had 13 points and 10 rebounds — his first career double-double — while Tyree Young added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.
DSU (11-13, 4-6) hit 11 3-pointers, and made its chances at the free-throw line count, going 22 of 31.
SKIING
Lindsey Vonn retiring after worlds
Lindsey Vonn transcended her sport in a way only a handful of Olympic athletes could even imagine. She was about more than skiing. She was about more than medals. She was about more than winning.
She was often in the spotlight, appearing in the pages of mainstream and sports magazines, walking the red carpets, mingling with A-list celebrities and dating high-profile sports figures.
The record-setting racer who grew up in Minnesota, then relocated to Colorado, became a household name in mountain towns and big cities — to people who knew a lot about racing and those who only tuned in every four years.
But now, conceding her body is "broken beyond repair," Vonn is nearing the finish line for the final time. The woman who won more World Cup races than any other female is calling it quits at 34. On Friday, she said she'll retire after the world championships this month.
"She's accomplished so many things and has overcome so much adversity in her life, with her injuries, and comebacks, and setbacks and comebacks," U.S. Ski and Snowboard CEO Tiger Shaw said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. "Very few people can focus and train as hard as she does. We're all in awe of what she's accomplished in her career."
Vonn's original plan was to step away in December, after one final charge down the course in Lake Louise, Alberta — a course she won on so often it's now named in her honor.
She was forced to move up her retirement due to persistent pain in both knees, which she fully realized after failing to finish a race in Cortina d'Ampezzo , Italy, last month.
NBA
Wade, Nowitski added to All-Star player pool
MIAMI — Dallas' Dirk Nowitzki and Miami's Dwyane Wade are both NBA champions, NBA Finals MVPs and longtime ambassadors for the game of basketball.
And now, one more time, they're All-Stars.
By special order of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Wade and Nowitzki were added Friday to the pool of players for the All-Star Game that will be played in Charlotte on Feb. 17. Each team will now have 13 players instead of the customary 12, and LeBron James — one of the captains — will be the one who decides which side Wade and Nowitzki will be joining.
"Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade embody the best of the NBA: remarkable skill, drive and professionalism as well as a deep devotion to strengthening their communities and growing the game around the world," Silver said. "As a global celebration of basketball, our All-Star Game is an ideal setting to salute these first-class NBA champions and Finals MVPs."
Also Friday, Silver announced that Brooklyn's D'Angelo Russell will make his All-Star debut. Russell will replace injured Indiana star Victor Oladipo.
Wade, who is retiring after 16 seasons, will be an All-Star for the 13th time. Nowitzki is heading to the All-Star Game for the 14th time, and has yet to officially say if his 21st season with the Mavericks will be the final one of his career.
Bulls waive Carmelo Anthony
CHICAGO — Carmelo Anthony has been waived by the Chicago Bulls, making the 10-time All-Star forward a free agent.
The Bulls acquired Anthony from Houston on Jan. 21 with the intention of trading him prior to the Feb. 7 deadline or letting him go. He averaged 13.4 points in 10 games with the Rockets and has not played since Nov. 8.
Anthony was traded by Oklahoma City to Atlanta in July, a move that preceded the Hawks releasing him to sign with the Rockets. The Bulls, technically, were his fourth franchise in seven months.
Anthony has averaged 24 points in 16 seasons.
Chicago also traded a protected second-round pick in the 2020 draft to Oklahoma City for guard/forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash on Friday. Luwawu-Cabarrot appeared in 21 games this season, including one start, and averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game.
Oklahoma City acquired Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Philadelphia 76ers last July in a three-team trade in which the Thunder also acquired Dennis Schroder.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Missouri appealing 'unjust' NCAA penalties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Barry Odom had every reason to believe Missouri's football program was finally on the right track.
The Tigers were coming off their second consecutive bowl appearance. He had just signed a contract extension to remain coach through 2024. Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant announced he would finish his career with the Tigers, joining arguably their best recruiting class in years.
Then came Thursday's report from the NCAA's infractions committee.
As punishment for academic misconduct involving a tutor that occurred while Odom was still getting his bearings in Columbia, the Tigers were hit with a postseason ban for the upcoming season. They were told to vacate wins, docked scholarships and hit with potentially long-reaching recruiting restrictions.
The softball and baseball programs, which also had athletes involved in the misconduct, were saddled with the same penalties and the entire athletic department landed on probation.
