MLB
Twins win DH opener
CLEVELAND — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli turned to his bullpen on one of the biggest days of the season.
Minnesota’s relievers responded beautifully.
Five pitchers combined to stop Cleveland’s offense, and the Twins widened their lead in the AL Central by defeating the Indians 2-0 in the first game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader.
“It was a gem,” Baldelli said. “A tremendous performance from beginning to end. It was an absolutely magnificent performance across the board.”
The Twins’ bullpen will be asked to do it again in the second game. Baldelli chose to go with a bullpen game in both ends of the doubleheader after Friday night’s game was postponed by rain in the third inning.
That strategy worked to perfection in the opener of the showdown series, and Minnesota leads Cleveland by 4½ games.
“I don’t think the pressure was on us, but it was a great way to start the series,” Baldelli said.
Zack Littell (5-0) relieved starter Devin Smeltzer in the fourth and struck out two in two innings.
Taylor Rogers got the final five outs for his 26th save, but had to work out of trouble in the eighth and ninth.
Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the second off Mike Clevinger (11-3), who had won 10 consecutive decisions. Clevinger struck out 10 in eight innings, but lost for the first time since June 28.
Polanco’s 22nd homer of the season landed in front of the bullpens in right-center field.
“I guess I was surprised,” Clevinger said. “It was a changeup that didn’t seem like it was hit very hard, but the wind was blowing pretty hard that inning. It was a bad pitch, but it was a pretty impressive piece of hitting to get out to the right side of the park and the deep part too.”
Polanco’s two-run homer Friday got washed away by the rain.
MSHSL
Deficit could bring admissions hikes
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State High School League officials are considering charging more for championship admissions and school memberships as well as seeking out new sponsorships to address a projected $407,000 deficit.
This month, League Executive Director Erich Martens began asking school activities directors statewide for ideas on how to handle what would be the league’s largest budget deficit to date. Martens said the issue has his “complete attention,” the Star Tribune reported.
“The MSHSL is reviewing all aspects of expenses and seeking cost containment in all areas,” Martens wrote in an email. “We are seeking efficiencies in management of tournaments, while maintaining the quality experience for all student participants.”
The league, with nearly 500 member schools, runs on a yearly budget of about $9 million — much of it focused on state tournaments. It receives no funds from the state Legislature.
The anticipated shortfall can be attributed to drops in revenue from sponsorships and ticket sales, as well as a roughly $250,000 project to rebuild what Martens termed the league’s “outdated data systems and website.”
The league is now seeking help in other ways. Beginning this school year, each school’s annual league membership fee jumps from $100 to $110, and that cost will go up another $10 every school year for five more years.
State tournament expenditures are also increasing. Starting with the 2021-22 school year, the league approved additional classes for cross-country, soccer and volleyball, which means more section and state tournaments.
There are currently no admission charges for cross-country, golf, tennis and Alpine and Nordic skiing state championship events. But Martens noted that site workers who handle regular-season and section playoff events in these sports have indicated that they would charge admission if the Minnesota State High School League spearheads the efforts.
NBA
Stiemsma joins Timberwolves staff
MINNEAPOLIS — With two weeks before training camp, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced the last additions to Ryan Saunders’ staff, among them Kevin Hanson as assistant coach/player development.
Hanson officially joins that staff after the Wolves after spending the last five seasons as an assistant with New Orleans and one of his responsibility was working with All-Star Anthony Davis.
Other additions include Jeff Newton as offensive associate/player development coach, Max Lefevre as video coordinator/player development associate and former Wisconsin Badger Greg Stiemsma player development associate. Kwadzo Ahelegbe becomes the associate video coordinator/player development after he was an assistant video coordinator with the Wolves the last three seasons while Cole Fisher gets the title of Basketball Operations & Coaching Analyst.
Fisher will shift from the front office, where he worked in the analytics department, to behind the bench during games and will help advise Saunders on in-game analytical situations.
“I feel great about the high-character group of coaches and people we’ve assembled on our coaching staff,” Saunders said in a statement. “Player development is a priority for our staff and I’m excited about the expertise we’ve assembled in this area as we aim to put our players in the best position to have success. Also, as we place more emphasis on using analytics to impact our decision making as a coaching staff, we’re excited about adding Cole and his expertise in that area.”
NHL
Washington’s Kuznetsov suspended
WASHINGTON — Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended without pay for three regular-season games by the NHL for “inappropriate conduct,” less than a month after he was banned from playing for Russia for four years because of a positive test for cocaine.
The NHL announced its punishment Saturday, saying it followed a meeting in New York on Monday with Commissioner Gary Bettman, Kuznetsov and union representatives. The league did not elaborate on its decision. Kuznetsov will not appeal.
Kuznetsov, a key part of Washington’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2018, tested positive while playing for Russia at the world championship in May. He faced allegations of drug use at the world championship after a video posted on social media showed him near a table with lines of white powder and American dollar bills.
