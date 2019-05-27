GOLF
Matsuyama commits to 3M Open
BLAINE, Minn. — Five-time PGA Tour winner Hideki Matsuyama is the latest to commit to play the inaugural 3M Open at TPC of the Twin Cities in Blaine come July.
Ranked 32nd in the world, Matsuyama has placed in the Top 10 in every major championship, with seven such finishes. His highest in each: He tied for second at the 2017 U.S. Open, tied for fourth at the 2016 PGA Championship, finished fifth at the 2015 Masters and tied for sixth at the 2013 British Open.
Matsuyama, 27, has won two World Golf Championships — the Bridgestone Invitational and HSBC Champions — and the Waste Management Phoenix Open twice as the well as Jack Nicklaus’ The Memorial Tournament, which is being played this week in Ohio.
He also has won eight times on the Japan Golf Tour.
He joins five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, two-time defending U.S. Open and PGA winner Brooks Koepka, 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed, 2015 PGA champ Jason Day and eighth-ranked Bryson DeChambeau, among many others, who have informed the PGA Tour they’ll play at TPC of the Twin Cities in Blaine July 4-7.
Players have until June 28 to commit and can withdraw at any time from the 156-player field.
MLB
Bill Buckner dies at age 69
BOSTON — Bill Buckner, a star hitter who became known for making one of the most infamous plays in major league history, died Monday. He was 69.
He died after a long battle with Lewy body dementia, Buckner’s family said in a statement. The disease causes Alzheimer’s-like symptoms along with movement and other problems.
“Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life,” his family said.
Buckner won an NL batting title, was an All-Star and got 2,715 hits in a 22-year career. He was long considered a gritty player, a gamer who would be welcome on any team. A reliable fielder, too.
But it was a little groundball in the 1986 World Series that forever changed his legacy.
Trying for their first crown since 1918, the Boston Red Sox led the New York Mets 5-3 going into the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 6 at Shea Stadium. The Mets tied it with two outs., then Mookie Wilson hit a trickler up the first base line that rolled through Buckner’s legs, an error that let Ray Knight rush home from second base with the winning run.
The Red Sox lost 8-5 in Game 7, and their World Series drought continued until they won the championship in 2004.
In the aftermath of Boston’s near-miss, Buckner became a target of fans in New England and beyond, with his misplay shown over and over on highlight reels.
Buckner was released by the Red Sox the following summer, went on to play for the Angels and Royals, and returned to Boston for his final season in 1990, playing 22 games.
In 2008, Buckner accepted an invitation to throw out the first pitch for the home opener at Fenway Park as the Red Sox celebrated winning another title.
NBA
Cavs owner hospitalized
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert remains hospitalized and is “resting comfortably” after suffering a stroke.
The 57-year-old was taken to a Detroit-area hospital Sunday by a friend after not feeling well, and he had the stroke while getting medical care, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in a statement Monday night.
Farner said Gilbert was immediately taken for a catheter-based procedure and then moved to recovery in an intensive care unit.
“Dan is awake, responsive and resting comfortably,” Farner said. “Dan and his family are immensely grateful to the doctors and nurses whose early intervention is already paying dividends toward his recovery.”
Gilbert, who has owned the Cavs since 2005, founded Quicken Loans, the nation’s largest online mortgage lender. Farner said the company will update the public as additional details become known.
NHL
Video review expansion considered
BOSTON — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Monday the league will consider expanded video review after some high-profile missed calls during the playoffs.
During his annual speech prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Bettman said general managers will discuss potential expansion of video review next month. He didn’t even wait for questions from reporters to address the issue that has been something of a cloud over this postseason.
“The ability to review and parse plays down to the millisecond has become both a blessing and a curse,” Bettman said. “If we are to extend video replay, and we will be looking at that possibility, we must find the right balance when it comes to how much more to use and when to use it without affecting the flow, pace and excitement of our game. ...
“What I can say with absolute certainty is everyone involved is going to take a hard look at this issue in the upcoming months. No one should doubt that we want to get it right.”
With Vegas leading 3-0 in Game 7 in the first round, Cody Eakin was assessed a major penalty for a hit on San Jose’s Joe Pavelski that the league later told the Golden Knights was not the right call. The Sharks scored four times on the ensuing major penalty and won 5-4 in overtime.
San Jose also won Game 3 of the Western Conference final after officials missed a hand pass immediately before the overtime winner. A hand pass is not subject to review, and Bettman said he, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, director of hockey operations Colin Campbell and director of officiating Stephen Walkom were all unhappy with what transpired.
