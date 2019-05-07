COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Eagles land five on All-WIAC team
The UW-La Crosse softball team, which earned a spot in an NCAA Division III regional this week after winning the WIAC Tournament on Sunday, has five players on the all-conference teams that were released Tuesday.
Senior pitcher Caitlyn Hughes, sophomore outfield Mia Schmidtke, sophomore designated player Sydne Shattuck, and freshman first baseman Kendra Leis all earned spots on the first team.
Sophomore catcher and designated player Sabrina Scardamaglia earned honorable mention, and Chris Helixon’s staff was honored as the coaching staff of the year. His staff includes Kate Wnek and Jennifer Gallagher.
The Eagles (25-17) play Minnesota’s College of Saint Benedict (27-13) at 2 p.m. Friday in a first-round regional game at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Currie leaving Badgers
MADISON — Taylor Currie is leaving the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, the second member of the Badgers’ 2018 recruiting class to transfer out of the program since the season ended less than two months ago.
Currie, a 6-foot-8 forward who redshirted this past season, joins classmate Tai Strickland on the list of offseason departures for Wisconsin. Strickland announced in March that he was leaving the program and eventually committed to Temple.
With Currie and Strickland gone, that leaves center Joe Hedstrom as the only remaining member of a 2019 recruiting class that arrived in Madison nine months ago. Hedstrom, a 7-footer from Minnesota, also redshirted as a true freshman.
NFL
Concussion fund hits snags
PHILADELPHIA — The NFL concussion fund has paid out nearly $500 million in its first two years, but some players’ lawyers say there aren’t enough doctors in the approved network to evaluate dementia claims.
They went to court Tuesday to oppose a rule to require retired players to be tested by doctors within 150 miles (241 kilometers) of home to prevent “doctor shopping” and suspected fraud.
Fund administrator Orran Brown said ex-players from around the country had flocked to four doctors now dismissed from the program who had “high-volume” traffic and some suspect findings.
“We didn’t notice it until the claims were coming in,” Brown said. “Forty-six million dollars went out the door on these claims before we could flag it.”
Retired players can seek awards of as much as $3 million for moderate dementia and $1.5 million for mild dementia, although most men would get far less based on their age and years in the league. The settlement resolves thousands of lawsuits that alleged the NFL long hid what it knew about the risk of concussions.
Philadelphia lawyer Gene Locks, who represents some 1,100 retired players, urged Brody not to adopt the rule, saying his clients agreed to the settlement believing they could choose their own doctors.
He also said there are at least 30 different subspecialties of neurology, only a few of them well-suited to evaluate his clients.
Brown acknowledged he’s still trying to recruit doctors in some parts of the country for the program. He suggested Brody adopt the 150-mile (241-kilometer) rule but allow him to grant exceptions. The fund, expected to pay out more than $1 billion over 65 years, has paid out $485 million so far, and another $174 million in claims have been approved, Brown said.
