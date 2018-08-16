COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Viterbo opens season with sweep of Evangel
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Viterbo University volleyball team opened its season in impressive fashion Thursday, sweeping Evangel University 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 at the Evangel Tip-Off Classic.
Coach Ryan DeLong’s team is back on the court Friday, facing Midland University and Missouri Baptist.
Viterbo, coming off a 39-2 season in which it advanced to the NAIA National Tournament’s Final Four, used a balanced attack that included 11 kills apiece from sophomores Katie Frohmader and Miah Garant. Frohmader, a 6-foot middle hitter from Fort Atkinson, Wis., also added 17 digs for the V-Hawks (1-0).
“We are trying to figure things out with new pieces. It is a little different than last year,” DeLong said. “We know there are going to be some growing pains.”
Aubrey Aspen, a 6-3 senior hitter from Sparta, added 10 kills. Siera Skow, a 5-10 senior outside hitter from Hartford, Wis., who is coming off a knee injury, finished with eight kills. The V-Hawks’ have two new starting setters in sophomores Chloe Jakscht (21 assists) and Lauryn Sobasky (20 assists), who DeLong said played well.
“They did a great job, and we know there is a big learning curve. For the first time having the offense in their own hands, they did well. Every time they touch the floor they will get better.”
PGA
Snedeker shoots 59, takes lead at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brandt Snedeker predicted low scores at the Wyndham Championship — but not this low.
Snedeker shot an 11-under 59 on Thursday, falling one shot shy of matching the PGA Tour record.
He made a 20-foot putt on his final hole to become the 10th player in tour history to break 60. Jim Furyk set the record with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship in 2016.
“I better be smiling,” Snedeker said. “I don’t do this every day.”
This is the third consecutive year the PGA Tour has had a sub-60 round. Snedeker is the first to shoot 59 since Adam Hadwin in the third round of the 2017 Careerbuilder Challenge.
It gave him a four-stroke lead after one round. Ryan Moore and John Oda shot 63s, and Martin Flores, D.A. Points, Brett Stegmaier, David Hearn, Abraham Ancer, Ollie Schniederjans and Jonathan Byrd had 64s.
Snedeker — who said a day earlier that the tournament would turn into a “birdie-fest” — began the round at par-70 Sedgefield Country Club with a bogey at No. 10, and took off from there. He played the front nine in 27, including an eagle 2 on the par-4 sixth hole when he holed out from 176 yards. After that shot, Snedeker said a 59 felt like a real possibility.
NFL
Browns hosting WR Dez Bryant
CLEVELAND — Dez Bryant’s getting to know the Browns better and vice versa. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is visiting the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio, on Thursday and there’s a chance the meeting could lead to Bryant signing with Cleveland. Before meeting with team officials, Bryant posted a photo on Twitter signing autographs at Cleveland’s airport. Later, he stopped in the studio of the team’s in-house radio show and gave an on-air update of his stopover.
“I’m happy to be here, you know excited, you know just trying to work out some things,” Bryant said. “It’s a lovely place.”
The 29-year-old was released by the Dallas Cowboys after eight seasons in April and has been waiting to latch on with another team. He turned down a three-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens, who may still have interest in him. The Browns have plenty of room under the salary cap to offer Bryant a multi-year deal. However, the team may opt to sign him to a short-term contract. The Browns also must decide if they’re ready to take on a player who clashed with Cowboys coaches.
Last week, general manager John Dorsey, who has been looking for more receiving help because of the uncertainty surrounding troubled star Josh Gordon, said he had been trying to contact Bryant with no success. Gordon is away from the team to work on his health. After Dorsey reached out to Bryant through the media, Bryant posted on Twitter that he intended to visit the Browns.
“For real . I wouldn’t mind playing for the browns ... I just want to be right first,” Bryant wrote.
TENNIS
No. 1 Halep advances at Cincinnati
MASON, Ohio — Top-ranked Simona Halep needed only eight points to complete a gritty comeback that was put on hold overnight by rain, beating qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Western & Southern Open. Rain resulted in three matches suspended overnight. Nobody was closer to finishing off a win than Halep, who had overcome an injury and staged a third-set rally when the storm arrived.
Fresh off her second Rogers Cup title, Halep arrived in Cincinnati looking to extend her momentum toward the U.S. Open. She appeared to aggravate her lower back on a 105 mph serve during the second set on Wednesday night. After losing the first three games of the final set, she took a medical timeout for treatment.
Halep returned to the court and took control, running off four straight games for a 4-3 lead when rain arrived. Seventeen hours later, she was back on court and needed only 5 minutes to complete the win. Halep was scheduled to face Ashleigh Barty in the last match Thursday night, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals. Rain returned shortly after Halep left the court, delaying play again and creating chaos with the schedule.
