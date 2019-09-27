GREEN BAY PACKERS
Adams hopes to be back for Dallas
GREEN BAY — There was no doubt that Davante Adams wanted to be on the field, even before he saw how much the Green Bay Packers offense was suffering without him. But he knew he’d been rendered useless by a painful toe injury that was going to rob him of many of the traits that make him one of the NFL’s top receivers.
Now, Adams and the Packers are hoping that the turf toe injury that kept him on the sideline during the final 10 minutes of Thursday night’s 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles will heal sufficiently in the next nine days that he’ll be able to play in next week’s game at the Dallas Cowboys.
“You feel like in situations like that you let the team down. Obviously I would’ve been out there if I could,” said Adams, who caught 10 passes for a career single-game high 180 yards against the Eagles but went down with the injury on the Packers’ second-to-last offensive series – and watched as the offense couldn’t score the game-tying touchdown without him despite eight plays from inside Philadelphia’s 10-yard line (including four from the 1-yard line).
NFL Network reported that Adams underwent an MRI Friday on his toe and that the injury is not believed to be serious, although he could miss some time.
Asked about Adams’ status Friday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur replied, “As far as long term, it’s tough to say right now. But whether he’s able to go or not, it’s going to provide some other guys some opportunities and they’re going to have to step up.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gopher on College Gameday
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gophers sophomore placeholder Casey O’Brien, a four-time cancer survivor, will be featured during ESPN’s “College Gameday” pregame show Saturday morning.
An ESPN crew was in Dinkytown during preseason camp in August to film the inspiring story of how O’Brien has stayed positive and become a role model during his persistent fight against osteosarcoma bone cancer.
The football team’s twitter account tweeted ‘You’re gonna want to tune in to @CollegeGameDay this Saturday’ with a video tease featuring O’Brien attached.
“Chills!” O’Brien tweeted about the video teaser the Gophers posted Thursday. “I promise you this is going to be special! Tune in ...”
The Cretin-Derham Hall graduate has persevered through more than a dozen surgeries and has spent more than 200 nights in the hospital. He shared his story in a 13-minute speech in front of 1,500 people at the Big Ten Kickoff luncheon in Chicago in July.
O’Brien received a clean scan in mid-August and has been cancer free for 15 months. He has not played for the Gophers but could be included on the Gophers travel roster this weekend. He traveled to Illinois last season.
NEBRASKA TO BUILD NEW TRAINING CENTER: Nebraska’s football team is getting a new, state-of-the-art athletic facility intended to boost recruiting and improve the Huskers’ standing nationally, university officials announced Friday.
Crews will break ground on the $155 million facility next summer, with an expected completion date of 2022. The building will connect to Memorial Stadium. At 350,000-square feet, it will be the largest facility of its kind in the nation.
“I think this is evidence that the University of Nebraska is committed to making sure we do everything we can to compete at the highest level,” Husker football coach Scott Frost said at the announcement Friday, one day before Nebraska was set to host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Nebraska athletics director Bill Moos said the “Go Big” expansion project is part of a broader effort to “create the future” and restore the team’s reputation as a football powerhouse after several disappointing seasons.
The last major facility construction for the football program was completed in 2006, with the opening of the Tom and Nancy Osborne Athletic Complex. University officials said every other Big Ten school has opened new football facilities since then or is in the planning stages of constructing one.
Nebraska’s facility will provide the football program with a new locker room, strength and conditioning center, athletic medicine facility, equipment room, meeting rooms, coaches’ offices, and an additional outdoor practice facility. It also will include the training table and academic support facilities for all of the university’s student athletes.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said officials expect to raise $100 million for the project from private donors, while the rest will come from university trust funds and bond financing.
Moos said Husker officials have already raised 35% to 40% of what they need from donors.
The facility will occupy the space where the Ed Weir Track and Field Stadium is currently located, just off Memorial Stadium’s northeast corner. University officials plan to construct a new outdoor track stadium north of the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
