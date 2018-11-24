COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Whitewater advances in Division III
WHITEWATER, Wis. — The fifth-ranked UW-Whitewater football team had more than 500 yards of offense while beating St. Norbert 54-21 in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs on Saturday.
The Warhawks (12-0) will play 11th-ranked Bethel in next week’s quarterfinal round. Bethel (Minn.) beat ninth-ranked North Central (Ill.) 27-24 in its second-round game. The time and location for that game will be announced Sunday.
Alex Peete rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and Whitewater gained 397 yards on the ground. Ronny Ponick added 131 yards on 17 carries.
Sparta High School graduate Ryan Wisniewski carried six times for 76 yards and one touchdown for Whitewater.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Kansas State takes care of Lehigh
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Dean Wade knew Kansas State was in need of a spark, and he took it upon himself to provide it.
Wade scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Barry Brown added 16 and No. 12 Kansas State beat Lehigh 77-58 on Saturday.
“The first half we weren’t playing with any emotion or energy so my main focus was to do that,” Wade said. “I just wanted to be aggressive, but smart.”
The Wildcats (6-0) controlled the second half after the Mountain Hawks hung around and trailed by two at halftime.
“I think we wore them down as the game went on,” coach Bruce Weber said. “I told our guys these guys are pretty good and I didn’t think we played very good defense in the first half.”
Kamau Stokes scored 10 points, including two first-half 3-pointers, but the Wildcats continued to struggle with their long-distance shooting at home, making 6 of 20 3-point attempts.
James Karnik had 15 points and eight rebounds for Lehigh (4-2), and Pat Andree scored 12. Lehigh compiled 16 turnovers and made just nine field goals in the second half, shooting 28 percent. Lehigh shot 54 percent in the first half.
The Wildcats scored 18 points off Lehigh’s turnovers.
NO. 13 VIRGINIA TECH 75, ST. FRANCIS 37: The 13th-ranked Hokies improved to 5-0 by beating St. Francis on Saturday.
Saint Francis (1-4), which has been picked first in the Northeast Conference’s preseason coaches poll, lost to a ranked foe for the 50th straight time.
Virignia Tech forced 22 turnovers in the one-sided victory.
NO. 22 BUFFALO 76, MARIST 49: As quick to shoot as any team in the country, Buffalo takes pride in its willingness to put in extra time on defense in Amherst, N.Y.
“We are built on defense here,” coach Nate Oats said. “We are built on toughness.”
CJ Massinburg scored 21 points, Jayvon Graves added 16 and No. 22 Buffalo brushed off Marist’s attempt to slow the pace on Saturday.
Buffalo averaged more than 88 points over its first four wins, and only Villanova scored in the 80s more times last season. The Bulls matched a school record for points in a Division I game in Wednesday’s 110-71 defeat of Dartmouth.
“We knew they were going to try to slow it down,” Oats said. “Everybody does it. Nobody wants to try to run with us so everybody is going to try to run as much clock as we can. I would hate to play like that as a player. That’s why I don’t coach like that. But that might be the best way for them to try and get a win.”
Massinburg returned after missing one game with a sprained knee. The senior guard leads Buffalo in scoring at 20.5 points per game. He got hurt in practice Monday and was expected to be out at least a week.
“We just took it day by day and today I felt like I could go,” Massinburg said. “I wouldn’t say I felt 100 percent but I didn’t feel bad. I would say about 85.”
Massinburg’s shooting percentage was almost as high as he made 6 of 7 attempts from 3-point range and was 7 of 10 from the field in 25 minutes off the bench.
Jeremy Harris had eight assists and Nick Perkins pulled down seven rebounds for the Bulls (5-0).
NHL
Flyers mascot surprises wedding party
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — What better way to surprise a Philadelphia wedding party than with the instant sensation Gritty?
KYW-TV reports newlyweds were shocked when the 7-foot (2-meter) mascot for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers showed up Friday night and started dancing with the bride.
A video taken by a relative and posted to Twitter captures the orange monster hugging Heather Grossmuller and Karl Schwemlein during their reception. The video shows Gritty and Grossmuller getting down on the dance floor.
Grossmuller’s father, Ray, orchestrated the surprise for his daughter who is a raving Flyers fan.
Gritty has become a huge hit since becoming the team’s mascot in September. He has hung with celebrities and his face put on beer cans and tattoos. He was honored last month with a resolution by the city council.
