COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
UW-L’s Digman an All-American
GENEVA, Ohio — Freshman Skye Digman became an All-American by placing seventh in the shot put during the second day of the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships on Friday.
Digman gave the Eagles two points with an effort of 45 feet, 4¼ inches. Teammate Brianna Schyvinck placed 20th in the same event with a 44-10¾.
Digman is now an All-American both indoors and outdoors after placing fifth at the indoor meet.
Sophomore sprinter Josh Koenecke is a finalist in the men’s 100 after placing sixth with a time of 10.54 during Friday’s prelims. He will run in Saturday’s finals.
La Crosse sophomore Savannah Rygiewicz qualified for the 100-meter preliminaries on Friday, but her time of 12.15 seconds wasn’t fast enough to advance to the finals. Sophomore Joshua Desorcy ran the in the 400 prelims and had his seaosn end with a time of 48.64 that was good for 14th place.
NAIA: Viterbo University sophomore Ashley Caswell, the North Star track athlete of the year, finished 12th in a field of 27 at the outdoor national championships with a time of 11.93 in the 100. The performance is the third-fastest recorded in program history.
COLLEGE GOLF
Schmidt pulls in awards
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School graduate Bailey Schmidt recently won a couple of significant awards after completing her junior season with the Viterbo University women’s team.
Schmidt and teammate Taylor Oehlrein have been named scholar athletes for golf by Daktronics and the NAIA.
The academic award follows a season that included the honor of being named the North Star Athletic Association’s player of the year. The V-Hawks placed third in the NSAA meet, and Schmidt did the same as an individual with rounds of 89 and 83. The lower score came on her second round and included one birdie and four pars.
PGA
Na goes low, in second place
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Na enjoys Colonial and has the cluster of low rounds to prove it.
Na eagled the par-5 first hole Friday on the way to an 8-under 62, his third score at least that good in the past six rounds on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan. Na, tied for second at 8-under with first-round leader Tony Finau, trailed Jonas Blixt by one halfway through Colonial.
After opening with a 62 and closing with a course record-tying 61 to finish fourth last year, Na followed the eagle with six birdies in a bogey-free round after being happy to shoot par 70 on a windy afternoon in the first round.
Blixt, a three-time winner playing with Na, holed out from 132 yards for eagle on No. 17 and shot 64 to reach 9 under. Finau, playing the back nine first, started with nine straight pars before three birdies and a bogey on his final nine for a 68.
Local favorite Jordan Spieth, a shot off the lead to start the day, shot 70 and was four behind Blixt. Defending champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 67 and was 1 over, one stroke above the cut line.
Rory Sabbatini, the 2007 Colonial champion, shot 66 and was alone in fourth at 6 under.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Briles back in coaching
FORT WORTH, Texas — His preference was to return to the college ranks, but seeing that one of those jobs may not be offered now, or ever, Art Briles has agreed to become a high school coach again.
The former Baylor football coach will be the new head football coach at Class 3A Mt. Vernon High School in Mt. Vernon, Texas. He signed a two-year contract.
Mt. Vernon ISD made the announcement on Friday. Mt. Vernon is 130 miles east of Fort Worth.
Briles is currently coaching an American football team in Florence, Italy. Until he was hired by that team last year, he had not coached since being fired by Baylor in May 2016.
Briles was fired after a number of his players were accused of sexual assault in a rape scandal that engulfed the university. He essentially became the face of the entire scandal, and Baylor fired him but gave him nearly $18 million on his way out the door.
CLEMSON PLAYERS OUT NEXT YEAR: Clemson tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella will miss next season after an NCAA panel rejected the school’s appeal of their drug suspension.
Clemson athletic spokesman Jeff Kallin said Friday that the school learned of the NCAA decision on Wednesday. The school issued a statement that it is disappointed in the ruling and continues “to believe our student-athletes did not knowingly ingest any banned substances.”
However, Kallin said the school doesn’t plan further action.
The positive drug tests for Galloway, Giella and ex-Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence were announced in December while the Tigers were preparing to play Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl. They were suspended and missed the College Football Playoff games, including the national championship game when the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16.
NFL
DT McCoy meets with Browns
CLEVELAND — Gerald McCoy isn’t ready to commit to the Browns — or anyone else just yet.
The six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle visited Cleveland’s facility for several hours Friday, but left without signing a contract, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.
However, the Browns and McCoy’s agents are having “ongoing discussions,” said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.
McCoy was released earlier this week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who didn’t want to pay him $13 million next season and couldn’t find a suitable trade.
The Browns are one of several teams pursuing the 6-foot-4, 295-pound McCoy, who has 54½ career sacks in 123 games — all with Tampa Bay. McCoy is expected to have other meetings.
