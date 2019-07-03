AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Post 52 downs North Stars
SPARTA — The La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team received strong pitching from Jake Savoldelli to beat the La Crosse North Stars 10-3 as part of the Coulee Region American Legion Baseball League’s Veterans Showcase on Wednesday.
Savoldelli pitched a complete game ans truck out six as Post 52 won the third game of the day in Sparta. The last two games were called due to rain.
Dylan Lapic was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Post 52, which also received two RBI from Erik Rogers.
WEST SALEM 6, ARCADIA 1: Josh Hauser and Justin Barney each pitched three shutout innings for West Salem, which received big hitting games from several players in Sparta. Barney was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Hauser drove in two runs, David Lattos drove in two runs, and Josh Knutson was 3-for-4.
C-FC 14, SPARTA JUNIORS 10: Cale Nisbit was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and six RBI for C-FC during the first game in Sparta. Ashton Michek was 3-for-4 for Sparta.
LA CRESCENT 7, NORTH CRAWFORD 2: Cade McCool was 2-for-4 with a two-run triple in the third inning and three RBI for La Crescent (9-4) in a game played at Prairie du Chien. Isaac Petersen allowed two hits over four innings, and Laudon Poellinger none over three, while Sam Wieser went 2-for-4.
STODDARD 8, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN JUNIORS 2: Matt Boardman and Gabe Walz were 3-for-4 and Aiden Brosinski 2-for-4 for Stoddard in Prairie du Chien.
WIMBLEDON
Gauff advances to third round
LONDON — There are ways in which Coco Gauff is just like any other 15-year-old American, watching whatever videos YouTube recommends for her, from makeup tutorials to anything that’ll make her laugh.
And then there is what happens when Gauff has a tennis racket in her hands, making her unlike most anyone else in the world — now or ever. With big shots and a calm beyond her years, she followed up her upset of Venus Williams by moving into the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday night via a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia under a closed roof at No. 1 Court.
After eliminating the 39-year-old Williams — who won four of her seven Grand Slam titles before Gauff was born — she needed less than 70 minutes to get past the 30-year-old Rybarikova. Gauff didn’t face a break point in the second-round match, and again played cleanly, this time with only 10 unforced errors.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
Holland advances to WC final
LYON, France — The Netherlands will play the United States for the Women’s World Cup title after Jackie Groenen sealed a 1-0 victory over Sweden in extra time on Wednesday.
A slick passing sequence ended in the 99th minute with Groenen driving a shot from outside the penalty area past goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl. It was Groenen’s first goal of the tournament and it set up a meeting between the European champions and the reigning world champions back in the Stade de Lyon on Sunday.
MLB
Berrios named All-Star
OAKLAND, Calif. – Twins pitcher Jose Berrios was added to the American League All-Star roster Wednesday as an injury replacement, with teammate Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list and unable to play. Berrios is a two-time All-Star. He is 8-4 with a 2.89 ERA this season.
