WIAA GIRLS SOCCER
Onalaska advances in shootout
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team turned a repeat performance on Thursday into a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship appearance on Saturday.
After beating New Richmond in a shootout to keep their season alive on Saturday, the eighth-ranked Hilltoppers went to shootout again and outscored River Falls 4-2 to win a sectional semifinal that was tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime.
Onalaska (18-2-3) advances to play Marshfield (13-7-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in Eau Claire. The winner of that game advances to the state tournament next week, and the Hilltoppers are trying to qualify for the first time.
“As a coach this never gets easier,” Onalaska coach Tyler Ludeking said. “Getting double overtime and finishing in a shootout is certainly stressful, but luckily we came out on top both times.”
Kaley Manglitz put Onalaska on the board with an unassisted goal in the fourth minute. The 1-0 lead held until the second half before River Falls netted a 65th-minute goal.
With both teams remaining stagnant through over time, it ultimately came down to a shootout. Manglitz, Olivia Gamoke, Kay Dale and Ari Cochlin all converted in the shootout.
Goalie Emma Kujawa kept the team ahead, too, with 15 saves during the game.
“She just keeps giving this team more and more confidence,” Ludeking said of Kujawa. “Our team’s defense can play as hard as they can and even if they get through, they still have to get through Emma to have a chance to score.”
MLB
Twins made offer on Kimbrel
CLEVELAND — Craig Kimbrel won’t be in the Twins’ bullpen this season, choosing the Cubs’ offer, reported by ESPN to be three years and $43 million, with an option for a fourth year.
The Twins made an offer, too, according to a source with knowledge of the team’s thinking, and believed it was a competitive one. But the Twins, like other bidders, appeared unwilling to offer a contract of that length.
The notion of pursuing additional veteran help for a Twins team that already appears headed toward the postseason sounded good to at least one member of the bullpen.
“We haven’t really talked about it (in the clubhouse), and I’m sure everyone has their own opinions. But I’m here to win, I’ve said that from Day 1,” said Blake Parker, who is eight-for-eight in save situations this year. “I’ve never been on a first-place team, so I don’t know what it’s like. But If the people that make the decisions think they can do something to give us an even better chance to win, I’m on board.”
MLS
United looks for record
ST. PAUL — If Minnesota United beats the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, the Loons will set a club record for road wins in a single season.
A victory would make United 4-5-0 in away games with eight left to play. The Loons were 1-14-2 on the road last season and 3-12-2 in away games as an expansion club in 2017.
Minnesota continues to concede goals on the road, an average of 2.12 in eight games compared to a one-goal average allowed in matches at Allianz Field. United surrendered 2.5 goals per road game in 2017 and 2.7 last year.
Minnesota has a list of bad road losses this season: the Los Angeles Galaxy (3-2) New England (2-1) in March followed Toronto (4-3) in April and Chicago (2-0) in May.
Colorado seems beatable after earning just two points in its first 11 games, but interim coach Conor Casey has them 3-0-1. Former Loons midfielder Sam Nicholson has helped in the recent run with two assists.
“I expect us to go there and put on a really good performance,” United coach Adrian Heath said.
The Loons earned their first MLS point at Colorado, a 2-2 draw in March 2017.
NBA
Thompson to return for Game 4
OAKLAND, Calif. — Klay Thompson is scheduled to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, while Kevin Durant remains sidelined as he works back from a strained right calf.
Thompson will be on the court as long as he doesn’t have any further issues with the strained left hamstring that kept him out of Wednesday’s 123-109 Game 3 loss to the Raptors, who took a 2-1 series lead. Thompson was injured late in Golden State’s Game 2 win at Toronto.
Durant won’t get on the court in a scrimmage situation Thursday as the Warriors had initially thought, coach Steve Kerr said, but might do so as soon as Friday or Saturday with the hope he still might return before the finals are done.
