COLLEGE WRESTLING
Eagles topple Pioneers
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse wrestling team won eight of 10 matches en route to a 27-6 win over UW-Platteville at Williams Fieldhouse on Thursday.
The Eagles (2-0) got a major decision from Josh Stenger at 133 pounds, and a technical fall from Grant Zamin at 157. The rest were decision wins.
UW-L has a short turnaround before competing in the Augsburg (Minn.) Open on Saturday.
NASCAR
Sauter chasing second Trucks title in 3 years
HOMESTAD, Fla. — Johnny Sauter, a Necedah, Wis., native who raced in this year’s Oktoberfest 200 at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, is one of four contenders in Sunday’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Sauter, along with Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson and Justin Haley, are racing for the championship.
Sauter is driving for his second championship in three seasons after taking the 2016 crown. He has a series-high six wins and is the only driver in the field who has ever raced for the championship.
While most drivers use the series as a stepping stone toward a Cup ride, the 40-year-old Sauter is wrapping up his 15th season in trucks. He has 23 career wins and has finished runner-up in the season standings twice. He’s enjoyed a career year with crew chief Joe Shear Jr. in the No. 21 Chevrolet for GMS Racing.
“I think if you come this far and you’ve had the season that we’ve had, to not be able to cap it off with a championship is definitely a disappointment,” Sauter said.
BASEBALL
MLB owners extend Manfred’s contract, TV deal
ATLANTA — Baseball owners have locked down their commissioner and their main broadcast partner, too.
Any decisions on speeding up the game and perhaps making it more enjoyable to watch will have to wait.
After wrapping up two days of meetings at a hotel next to the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park, the owners announced a new contract for Commissioner Rob Manfred, keeping him on the job at least through the 2024 regular season. The 60-year-old started a five-year term in January 2015.
“It seems like about 15 minutes ago I was spending a really dreadful day in a not-very-nice hotel suite in Baltimore waiting to see if I could get vote number — what was I looking for, 23 right?” quipped Manfred, who won the vote to succeed Bud Selig in August 2014 after beating out two other contenders. “It seems almost impossible that four years have gone by.”
The owners also signed off on a new television deal with Fox, which still has three seasons to go on its current eight-year contract that pays baseball an average of $525 million per season. The seven-year extension, which runs through 2028, will be worth just over $5 billion to MLB — roughly a 36 percent increase to an average of about $715 million per season.
TENNIS
Federer advances to 15th ATP Finals semi
LONDON — Roger Federer is peaking at the right time — again.
The six-time champion advanced to the last four of the ATP Finals for a record-extending 15th time with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Kevin Anderson on Thursday.
Federer, chasing the 100th title of his career, needed only a set to advance and produced his best performance at the season-ending tournament to end the round-robin stages with a 2-1 win-loss record.
“I’ve always tried to pace myself in a way ... that I would have something left in the tank,” Federer said. “I’m happy that this is another week like this. (It) didn’t look like it maybe 72 hours ago.”
Dominic Thiem’s 6-1, 6-4 victory over Kei Nishikori earlier had left Federer with a modest task and ensured that Anderson became the first South African ever to reach the semifinals.
Federer looked as if he was about to give up a break advantage for the second time in as many service games when he dropped to 0-40 attempting to close out the opening set at 5-4, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion found his first serve when it mattered most to hold.
Anderson hadn’t faced a break point in winning his first two matches.
Federer, though, broke him twice more in the second set to claim top spot in the group and likely avoid a semifinal meeting with top-ranked Novak Djokovic.
GOLF
Howell’s 64 good for lead at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Charles Howell III had an advantage of playing the right course for the cold, windy conditions Thursday at the RSM Classic. He made the most of it with a game so complete that he never played from the rough and had a birdie putt on every hole.
Howell bundled up from the cold and shot 8-under 64 on the Plantation course at Sea Island Resort, giving a two-shot lead to par in the opening round of the final PGA Tour event of the calendar year.
Howell was two shots ahead of defending champion Austin Cook and J.J. Spaun, who were at 6-under 66 on the Plantation course. Tournament host Davis Love III had two bogeys and still managed a 67 at Plantation.
The Seaside course, where the final two rounds are held, is more exposed to the wind. The best score at Seaside belonged to Brian Harman and Peter Uihlein, who each had at a 4-under 66.
“I was awfully glad I was on Plantation and not Seaside,” Howell said. “But someone just told me that I hit every fairway and every green, so I can’t think of the last time I’ve done that. I think sometimes playing these difficult conditions, it forces you to stay a bit more present. It’s hard to get too far ahead of yourself because of the difficulty of every shot coming.”
He finished strong by two-putting for birdie on the 16th from about 20 feet, and finishing with a birdie on the par-5 18th.
