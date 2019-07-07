NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers win fourth straight
WATERLOO, Iowa — The La Crosse Loggers scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to propel themselves toward an 8-3 Northwoods League victory over the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday.
The Loggers (21-20 overall, 4-1 second half) lead the Great Plains East Division by a game over second-place Eau Claire after first baseman JT Schwartz and shortstop Cody Jefferis combined for seven hits.
Schwartz was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Jefferis was 3-for-4 with a double and his 21st RBI. Catcher Cole Elvis (2-for-4) drove in three runs, and third baseman Tony Bullard had two.
Steve Bowley (2-0) was the Loggers’ winning pitcher with three scoreless innings in relief of Sam Torsey, who allowed six hits and two earned runs over four innings.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
PdC wins twice
ONALASKA — The Onalaska American Legion baseball closed out its own tournament with a 9-0 victory over Sparta on Sunday.
Mason Manglitz and Conner Haggerty each drove in a pair of runs, and Jess Ondell, Carter Stobb and Rily Wellendorf had two hits apiece. Nathan Hagen pitched the five-inning shutout, walking one and allowing three hits while striking out two.
WESTBY 8, WEST SALEM 5: Carter Bergdahl was 4-for-4 with three RBI for Westby, which also received two RBI each from Hunter Ward and Ty Milutinovich. West Salem was led by Justin Barney (2-for-4, 2 RBI) and Zach Hutchinson (2-for-3, 2 RBI).
PDC 2, SPARTA 1: Gavin Gillitzer had two hits and an RBI for Prairie du Chien, which scored in the first and third innings and received strong pitching from Ryan McGrath (one earned run, five hits allowed in seven innings).
PDC 4, WESTBY 1: Dylan Coleman was 2-for-4, and Grant Martin, Drake Coleman and McGrath each drove in a run for Prairie du Chien. Cory Ceck pitched for PdC and allowed one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts over seven innings.
MLB
Yelich out of HR derby
PITTSBURGH — Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers has pulled out of Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby with a back injury and will be replaced by Oakland Athletics slugger and former La Crosse Logger Matt Chapman.
Major League Baseball announced Sunday that Yelich would sit out the derby. Yelich leads the majors with 31 home runs but has dealt with back issues at times throughout the first half. Yelich had been practicing for the showcase and broke a window on a houseboat outside PNC Park earlier this week while preparing.
Yelich was also voted a starter for Tuesday’s All-Star Game. He plans on playing in that game.
Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said the team is not expecting Yelich to miss any time after the break. He has the club’s approval to play on Tuesday.
LUCROY INJURED IN COLLISION: Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy was carted off the field Sunday after a violent collision at the plate with Houston’s Jake Marisnick, and manager Brad Ausmus thinks the league should consider suspending the Astros outfielder.
The team said Lucroy was taken to a hospital for a CT scan and is being evaluated for a possible concussion and nose fracture.
The bases were loaded with the game tied at 10 when Marisnick attempted to score on a sacrifice fly by George Springer in a game Houston won 11-10 in the 10th inning.
Marisnick crashed into Lucroy as he attempted to field the throw, and the catcher immediately fell on his back. He didn’t move for a few seconds before struggling to sit up. Marisnick tagged home and then leaned over Lucroy to see if he was OK. He lifted his head off the ground a few seconds later as blood dripped from his nose.
PGA
Wolf wraps up 3M with eagle
BLAINE, Minn. — Six weeks after winning the NCAA individual title with Oklahoma State, Matthew Wolff wrapped up just his third tournament as a professional.
He took home a trophy and a PGA Tour card.
Even if the 20-year-old was playing the 3M Open on a sponsor exemption in a field with far more accomplished players, Wolff’s time as an amateur provided plenty of experience to sharpen both his competitiveness and confidence. That sure showed on the 18th green.
“I was born for moments like these,” Wolff said. “I live for moments like these.”
Wolff made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to finish at 21 under par on Sunday, beating Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke in a tense finish to the first-time PGA Tour event.
“I completed everything I wanted to in college and now I’ve done something that very few people could say they’ve done, and it makes me really happy,” said Wolff, who became the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2013 to win a PGA Tour event before his 21st birthday.
Wolff struck his second shot on the 573-yard, par-5 hole from the fairway to the far left of the green, where it landed just a few feet away from a bunker. He proceeded to sink the dramatic putt in front of a packed 18th gallery at the TPC Twin Cities.
