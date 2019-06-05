NBA
Raptors and Warriors play late
Game 3 of the NBA Finals was completed too late for completion in the Tribune. Go to lacrossetribune,.com for coverage of the game.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers beat Express
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers scored twice in the second inning and again in the third to beat the Eau Claire Express 3-2 in a Northwoods League game on Tuesday.
A wild pitch and an error brought home runs in the second inning, and Brett Hawkins drew a walk with the bases loaded in the third for the Loggers' final run.
Matt Kennedy, Jon Meyerring and Jared Freilich all pitched for La Crosse (3-5), and Kennedy was the winner while allowing one earned run on three hits. He struck out five and walked three as the starting pitcher.
The Loggers and Express plat at Copeland Park on Thursday night. They will complete a game that was suspended by rain at 5:35 p.m. and play a seven-inning game after that.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bangor, De Soto eliminated
MUSCODA, Wis. — The Bangor High School baseball team advanced through one round of the WIAA Division 4 Riverdale Sectional on Tuesday, but it couldn't punch a ticket to the state tournament.
The Cardinals beat Hillsboro 10-0 in a semifinal game before Belmont handed them a 14-1 defeat in the championship game. Belmont beat De Soto 6-2 in the semifinal round, but no additional information was reported on any of these games.
MLB DRAFT
Prielipp selected in draft
Tomah High School senior Connor Prielipp was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 37th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.
There was speculation that the left-handed pitcher would be selected in the early rounds — possibly the second — but that didn't happen.
Prielipp has earned a scholarship to pitch at the University of Alabama and said during a radiio appearance on Tuesday that he would be heading to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the Crimson Tide.
NFL
Packers to play in Canada
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Green Bay Packers will take on the Oakland Raiders in an exhibition game in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Raiders announced Wednesday that their home preseason game on Aug. 22 will be played at 33,000-seat IG Field in Winnipeg. It will be the Raiders' first game ever in Canada and the first for any NFL team since the Buffalo Bills played games in Toronto from 2008-13. The Raiders also will play a regular-season game in London on Oct. 6 against the Chicago Bears.
The Raiders had been looking to move one of their home preseason games after taking until March to sign a lease to remain at the Oakland Coliseum for one more season before a planned move to Las Vegas.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA moving men's 3-point line
INDIANAPOLIS — The 3-point line is moving back in men's college basketball.
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced Wednesday that the arc will be moved to 22 feet, 1 ¾ inches for the 2019-20 season, matching the international distance.
The change will not go into effect in Division II and III until 2020-21 due to the potential financial impact on schools.
The committee said the line was moved to make the lane more available for drives from the perimeter, to slow the trend of making 3-pointers so prevalent and to create more offensive spacing by requiring the defense to cover more of the court.
The international line was used on an experimental basis in the National Invitational Tournament the past two seasons. Teams attempted 23.1 3-point shots in the 2019 NIT compared to 22.8 in the 2018-19 regular season. The 3-point shooting percentage also dropped 2.2 points to 33 percent.
The 3-point line was last moved in 2008-09, extending a foot to 20 feet, 9 inches.
The NCAA Women's Basketball Rules Committee approved an experimental rule last month using the international 3-point line in postseason events outside of the NCAA championships in each division.
