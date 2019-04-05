NFL
Hill suspended four games for PEDs
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
The league announced the punishment on Friday for Hill, who had a promising rookie year with extensive playing time while starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were injured. Hill started three games. He went undrafted out of Texas because of a positive test for marijuana, according to an NFL Network report in 2018.
Hill can participate in all offseason practices and exhibition games, before the four-game ban takes effect.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor heads to title game
TAMPA, Fla. — Locked in a close game for the first time in weeks, Baylor never flinched.
Kalani Brown scored 22 points and Lauren Cox added 21 as the Lady Bears (36-1) held off Final Four newcomer Oregon 72-67 Friday night to reach the women’s championship game for the first time since 2012.
The two-time champions won their 28th straight game, exerting themselves defensively down the stretch. Chloe Jackson delivered a tiebreaking layup with 39 seconds left and Brown and Cox finished out the victory with free throws for the overall top-seeded team.
Coach Kim Mulkey won national titles as a player and assistant coach at Louisiana Tech. Now, Baylor has a chance to win its third national title with her in charge, facing the winner of the UConn-Notre Dame semifinal for the title on Sunday night.
The 56-year-old coach, in her 19th season at Baylor, said she never questioned how her team, who’s played only a handful of games decided by fewer than 10 points, would respond when they fell behind 64-61 with just over six minutes remaining.
During a timeout, Mulkey said Brown — one of two senior starters — looked at teammate Juicy Landrum and told the 5-foot-8 guard the Lady Bears were going to be just fine.
“There was nothing to draw up. No magical words,” Mulkey said. “Just go play.”
All-American Sabrina Ionescu led Oregon (33-5) with 18 points, but didn’t score in the fourth quarter. She missed a layup that would have given her team the lead in the final minute and the Ducks misfired on 12 of their last 13 shots.
NOTRE DAME 81, UCONN 76: Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points, and the Fighting Irish (35-3) outscored the Huskies (35-3) by seven points in the fourth quarter to become Baylor’s opponent in the championship game on Sunday.
Notre dame scored 52 points in the second half after trailing 30-29 after the second quarter.
GOLF
Kim on top at ANA
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Seven years after missing a 1-foot putt on the final hole of regulation and losing a playoff, In-Kyung Kim was back on top at the ANA Inspiration.
The 30-year-old South Korean shot a 7-under 65 in mostly calm morning conditions Friday at Mission Hills to take a three-stroke lead over Katherine Kirk into the weekend in the first major golf championship of the year.
In 2012, Kim missed the short par putt to fall into a playoff and lost when Sun Young Yoo birdied the first extra hole. Kim struggled with the loss before finally ending a long victory drought late in the 2016 season in China. Her confidence renewed, she won three times the following year, capped by a major victory in the Women’s British Open.
On Friday on the tree-lined layout toughened by thick, dewy rough, tighter fairways and some longer holes, Kim birdied all four of the par-5 holes and played a nine-hole stretch in the middle of the round in 6 under. After three-putting the par-4 seventh for her first bogey in 25 holes, she saved par on the par-3 eighth with an 8-footer and closed the round with an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to reach 8 under.
