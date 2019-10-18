NFL
Mahomes undergoes MRI
While Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has no plans to overhaul his offense, the Matt Moore tweaks are in the works.
Reid said Moore will start at quarterback in the Chiefs’ next game, an Oct. 27 home date with the Green Bay Packers slated to visit Kansas City.
Moore will occupy the starting role with Patrick Mahomes out because of a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes underwent an MRI Friday afternoon, but Reid said the results of those tests are not yet known and the full conclusions will not be made until later.
A source told The Star that a second opinion on the MRI results would be sought but that Mahomes could return in three to four weeks.
“I just know what I know, and that’s that the kid had the MRI, and we don’t have all the information,” Reid said. “That’s what I can give you. I’m trying to tell you what’s real. Once we get the information, we’ll give you everything that happened and what’s going on down the road.”
With Moore in line to start, the Chiefs are without a backup quarterback on the active roster. Reid said the team is leaning toward elevating Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad as opposed to bringing in a player from outside the building.
“I can’t guarantee that for you as we go, but it would be one thought, for sure,” Reid said. “And then let Matt get the reps and go, if that’s where we’re at here.”
Chad Henne, originally intended to be the Chiefs backup this season, is making progress from a fractured ankle he suffered during the preseason. Because the team placed him on injured reserve, he is not eligible to return until after Week 8.
Henne has not been throwing during practice, however.
MLB
Sabathia dislocated shoulder, career over
NEW YORK — CC Sabathia’s major league career is over.
The 39-year-old left-hander was dropped from the Yankees’ AL Championship Series roster on Friday, a day after he dislocated a joint in his pitching shoulder during the eighth inning of New York’s Game 4 loss to Houston.
Sabathia was replaced by right-hander Ben Heller. New York trailed 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, and even if the Yankees and advanced Sabathia would not be eligible to return to the active roster.
A six-time All-Star and the 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland, Sabathia finished with a 251-161 regular-season record with 3,093 strikeouts. He announced before the season that this was going to be his last year, and he made four trips to the injured list caused by his balky right knee.
His body gave out on his 20th pitch to the Astros. He walked off the mound toward second, spoke with head athletic trainer Steve Donahue and tried a warmup toss, hoping somehow to push through, but he had to leave.
Even Houston’s Gerrit Cole and George Springer joined in the applause as fans gave Sabathia limped off a standing ovation. When he reached the dugout, his face contorted, Sabathia took four steps down toward the clubhouse, then sat near the bottom, his back to the field, as Donahue tried to console him.
NBA
League says Chinese wanted Morey fired
The rift between the NBA and China appeared to widen again Friday, as the fallout over Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong continued.
A day after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Chinese officials wanted Morey fired, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry told reporters that no such demand was made by the government there. That becomes the latest chapter in the now 2-week-old saga over Morey’s tweet that was quickly deleted but has led to considerable damage to the long relationship between the NBA and China.
That future seems even murkier now.
During that same appearance, Silver revealed that the Chinese government told the NBA it wanted Morey fired.
“Obviously, we made clear that we were being asked to fire him by the Chinese government, by the parties we dealt with, government and business,” Silver said. “We said, ‘There’s no chance that’s happening. There’s no chance we’ll even discipline him.’”
But Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang rebutted by saying, “the Chinese government never posed this requirement.” Geng said last week that the NBA “has been working with China for a long while (and) it knows very well what it should say and do next.”
