NFL
Lynch: Oakland best not lose the A’s
Marshawn Lynch is a man of few words. But his reticence is no issue when it comes to his beloved hometown of Oakland, Calif., as the City Council learned Wednesday night.
Lynch, former Oakland Tech, Cal and Raiders running back addressed the council wearing sandals, shorts, hoodie and a backpack to advocate for the A’s proposed ballpark at Howard Terminal.
The two-minute time limit was never in danger.
“We’re losing the Warriors,” Lynch said. “We’re losing the Raiders. Best not lose the A’s. Appreciate it.”
The Warriors are in their final months at Oracle Arena. Next fall they will move into the Chase Center in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. The Raiders expect to move into a new stadium in Las Vegas for the 2020 season. Uncertain at this point is where they will play their home games in 2019.
The A’s have stated their intent to build a ballpark at Howard Terminal while also developing the current Oakland Coliseum site.
Lynch, 32, played six games for the Raiders this season, rushing for 376 yards and three touchdowns before being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. He will be a free agent at season’s end, sort of like the Raiders.
MLS
Loons first game at Allianz Field set
Minnesota United will open its new $250 million, soccer-specific Allianz Field on Saturday, April 13, with a 4 p.m. game against New York City FC.
The Loons will open the season on Saturday, March 2 at Vancouver at 5 p.m.
United sporting director Manny Lagos called himself “ecstatic” now that the home opener has been set in a new stadium he predicts will be “the best stadium in the country next year.”
That means the Loons will open the season with consecutive games on the road, where it was 1-14-2 last season, through March and early April, after the NCAA men’s Final Four leaves town.
United will likely play its first five games on the road.
The MLS announced home openers for all teams Thursday and complete team schedules are to be released in early January.
Ticket information for Allianz Field’s first game will be released later, but the team said in a statement announcing that single-game tickets will be “extremely limited.” It said fans can guarantee by purchasing supporters season tickets or they can join the official season ticket waiting list, the Preserve, for access to a special presale in January.
The home opener will be carried on ESPN.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 2 Duke edges No. 12 Texas Tech
NEW YORK — Zion Williamson had 17 points, 13 rebounds and Duke fans roaring each time he touched the ball before he fouled out, and the second-ranked Blue Devils ended No. 12 Texas Tech’s unbeaten start with a 69-58 victory Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
RJ Barrett scored 16 points for the Blue Devils (11-1) and the program earned its 35th win at MSG. With the Garden rocking from the tip, the Blue Devils must have felt like they had a home game.
Cam Reddish hit a late 3-pointer for a 63-57 lead that sealed the win in the first meeting between the programs. Both reached the Elite Eight last season and the atmosphere had a late-March feel.
Jarrett Culver scored 25 points for the Red Raiders (10-1) in their first loss since the NCAA Tournament.
OLYMPIC SYSTEM
Olympic leaders valued image over athletes’ safety
A congressional review of the U.S. Olympic system’s handling of sex-abuse cases criticizes a culture that sought to protect reputation and image over athlete safety.
A House subcommittee released the report Thursday, outlining conclusions about the handling of sex-abuse cases involving Larry Nassar and others that have led to calls for change at the U.S. Olympic Committee and the sports organizations it oversees.
The report acknowledges the changes that have come since Nassar’s crimes were exposed. But it criticizes the lack of conformity among the organizations, noting some didn’t use background checks or publish banned lists.
The panel’s recommendations include a review of the law that governs the USOC, and the USOC using its authority to more actively protect athletes.
USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland pointed out the federation formed the U.S. Center for SafeSport and is reviewing how it engages with the national governing bodies and athletes. A report commissioned by former WNBA President Lisa Borders is expected next year.
“We will continue to do the work necessary to develop a healthy culture that keeps athletes safe and allows them to be their very best,” Hirshland said.
NHL
Ex-Senators executive pleads guilty to harassing driver
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager pleaded guilty Thursday to harassing a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver and might now face a possible lawsuit.
Randy Lee entered the plea to a violation charge of harassment in Buffalo City Court just before his nonjury trial was to begin. He declined comment when leaving the courthouse.
The 57-year-old Lee was charged with inappropriately touching himself while making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of the driver while attending the NHL’s pre-draft scouting combine in May.
He was sentenced to time already served — one night in jail — and ordered to pay a mandatory $120 surcharge but was not fined. The maximum penalty for harassment is 15 days in jail and a $250 fine.
The driver’s attorney, Charles Desmond, said the plea “confirms my client’s version of what happened,” and is something he intends to use in preparing to file suit against Lee and the Senators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.