BASKETBALL CAMP
Thomas returns to Onalaska
Matt Thomas, an Onalaska High School graduate and current professional basketball player for Valencia in the Spanish League, will host a two-day basketball camp at Onalaska High School on July 30-31.
The camp is for players in first grade through high school with younger players (first through sixth grade) participating in morning sessions and older players (seventh through high school) take over the courts in the afternoons.
Cost per camper is $100, but sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting mattthomoasbasketballcamp@gmail.com. Campers receive a t-shirt, and other prizes and giveaways will be available. Registration can be taken care of at https://tinyurl.com/MattThomasBBCamp-Onalaska. There will also be a silent auction open to the public on site from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on July 31.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Gophers, OSU to square off
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will play Oklahoma State on Nov. 30 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the site of this season’s NCAA Final Four.
The Gophers on Tuesday announced the first basketball game at the gigantic football stadium, which opened in 2016 for the Minnesota Vikings and hosted the Super Bowl less than six months ago. The U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic will include four contests over two days.
NFL
Gurley signs 4-year deal with Rams
IRVINE, Calif. — Todd Gurley was the key to the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive transformation last season, and the Rams have rewarded their star running back with a game-changing contract.
The NFL’s offensive player of the year agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension through 2023 with the Rams on Tuesday.
A person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because the terms weren’t publicly announced, confirmed to The Associated Press that Gurley’s contract extension contains $45 million in guaranteed money, a $20 million signing bonus and the NFL’s largest average annual value for a running back contract. ESPN first reported the terms.
Gurley was a league standout in his third NFL season while playing in first-year coach Sean McVay’s explosive offense. He finished second in the NFL with 1,305 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns while catching 64 passes for 788 yards and six more TDs.
MAYFIELD SIGNS WITH BROWNS: Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s first win was beating the clock.
The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft signed his rookie contract on Tuesday with the Cleveland Browns, who believe the gun-slinger from Oklahoma can lead them back to respectability and more.
Mayfield finalized his four-year, $32 million deal a day before Cleveland’s players are scheduled to report to training camp and avoided being a holdout. Mayfield’s contract includes a $22 million signing bonus.
NBA
Cavs will build around Love
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Kevin Love signed his new contract and proudly put on a hard hat.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will rebuild around him.
The All-Star forward made a long-term commitment to the franchise on Tuesday by signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavaliers, who believe Love can help them stay competitive following LeBron James’ departure.
The 29-year-old Love, who was nearly traded twice by Cleveland, signed the extension in front of dozens of construction workers inside Quicken Loans Arena, the team’s downtown home, which is undergoing a $140 million renovation not unlike the makeover taking place with the four-time defending Eastern Conference champions.
The symbolic moment wasn’t lost on Love, who came to Cleveland four years ago to join James and Kyrie Irving and form the Cavs’ “Big 3.”
It’s now his team.
WADE’S “MONSTER DEAL” GETS DETAIL: While clarity has yet to come from Dwyane Wade regarding his basketball future, we now at least have perspective on what constitutes a reported “monster deal” to play in China.
Three days after the report of such an offer for Wade to continue his career with a shift to the Chinese Basketball Association, a report by a journalist in China has the offer from the Zhejiang Golden Bulls to Wade at $25 million over three years.
As a matter of perspective, Wade sought such a figure for a single season during his ugly 2016 free-agency departure from the Heat to his hometown Chicago Bulls.
The Heat, who are operating above the NBA salary cap, are limited either to an offer of the $5.3 million taxpayer mid-level exception for 2018-19 to Wade or the $2.3 million minimum salary for a player of Wade’s 15-season NBA tenure.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Player collapses, dies during workout
ORONO, Maine — A University of Maine football player has collapsed and died during a preseason workout on campus.
University officials say 18-year-old Darius Minor, a political science major from Locust Grove, Virginia, collapsed Tuesday afternoon. Training staff and first responders were unable to resuscitate him.
Minor was in the third week of UMaine’s Freshman Workout. Officials say he was one of 17 first-year student-athletes participating when he collapsed about 15 minutes into a supervised light workout.
