NBA
Pau Gasol to sign with Bucks
The San Antonio Spurs and center Pau Gasol have agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for the six-time All-Star to join the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told ESPN.
Pau Gasol fortifies a Bucks team that added forward Nikola Mirotic at the trade deadline. Gasol is expected to play center minutes behind Brook Lopez, who is averaging 28 minutes per game.
Gasol also will give the Bucks roster something it didn’t have: championship experience. The roster has none. He’s considered one of the better teammates and mentors in the NBA and won titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. Gasol, 38, saw his role diminish with the Spurs this season, partly due to him missing 26 games with a stress fracture in his foot. He was averaging career lows of 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 12.2 minutes. Gasol was guaranteed $6.7 million of his $16 million salary in 2019-20. He is earning $16 million this season.
Gasol has averaged 17.1 points and 9.2 rebounds during his 18-year NBA career.
BLEDSOE SIGNS EXTENSION: Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN. Bledsoe could’ve become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but he wanted to play the rest of his prime with the franchise and finalized an extension that will start to set the market for free-agent guards in the July marketplace.
Bledsoe, 29, is having his best season in the NBA for the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks, averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 49 percent from the field. The deal secures one of the Bucks’ cornerstone players long-term and allows them to move into free agency with a focus on retaining forward Khris Middleton, who can become a free agent in July.
OUTDOORS
Image issues hound start of Alaska’s Iditarod
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The world’s foremost sled dog race kicks off its 47th running this weekend as participants strive to push past a punishing two years for the sport’s image.
Some of the drama has been resolved for Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. In December, race organizers cleared four-time winner Dallas Seavey of any wrongdoing in a 2017 dog-doping scandal. New members also have been appointed to the Iditarod’s governing board following musher discontent over perceived conflicts.
But animal activists are turning up the heat over multiple dog deaths in the history of the 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) race, which spans mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and dangerous sea ice along the Bering Sea coast, with village checkpoints staged across the trail. Big-name sponsors continue to drop their support, and have been replaced by smaller, Alaska-based backers. And organizers still grapple with budget strains manifested in a purse far below the prizes offered in the recent past.
The expected top prize is $50,000, the same amount as last year, but more than $20,000 below the 2017 prize. The total purse is again $500,000 — about $250,000 below the 2017 purse. The prize money comes from sponsors and other sources, including fundraisers, special promotions and the Iditarod Insider, a paid online subscription that provides race coverage.
PGA
Im, Mitchell share lead at Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Sungjae Im was in the first group to tee off on the first hole Friday at The Honda Classic. He’ll be in the final group Saturday.
Im, the 20-year-old South Korean rookie who around this time last year was winning the first Web.com Tour start of his career, shot a 6-under 64 in the second round at PGA National. He shared the 36-hole lead at 6-under 134 with Keith Mitchell (66).
It could be considered a surprise final pairing: Combined, Im and Mitchell have zero PGA Tour wins.
“It’s just nice to kind of feel like you’re in contention and playing well,” Mitchell said. “You’re out there actually trying to make birdies instead of trying to salvage and trying to make a cut ... trying to make a birdie and force it. Today we were just out there trying to hit good shots.”
Mitchell had five birdies and bogey Friday; Im had seven birdies and a bogey to match the low round of the week so far. First-round leader Jhonattan Vegas shot a 64 on Thursday, and Adam Svensson had one Friday. Im got through the second round on only 25 putts. He was the leading money-winner on the Web.com Tour last year, was atop the money list for the entire season and played his way into two majors.
Even though the Honda is played in an area of South Florida where a number of PGA Tour players live — including Tiger Woods — the field includes only three of the top 20 players in the most recent world rankings.
PRO FOOTBALL
Alliance in holding pattern on Johnny Manziel
Johnny Manziel could wind up as part of the Alliance of American Football. Or he could not.
The new league is in a holding pattern regarding the quarterback who had his contract terminated this week by the CFL.
“We don’t know,” Alliance co-founder Charlie Ebersol said Friday. “We’re trying to get to the bottom of what happened in Canada.
“We want to be a league of opportunity to the best available players, assuming they are available contractually, with a clean bill of health and a clean criminal record. We want them if they can play at our level. We have to have guys who play at a level that every single guy has a shot to get back to the NFL.
“We look at everybody. If he is clean and clear, we will certainly talk to him about coming out for a workout.”
The AAF enters its fourth weekend. The San Antonio Commanders would have the first shot at Manziel because he went to Texas A&M, and he would go through the league’s waiver process should the Commanders pass on him.
