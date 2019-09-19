WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5-star recruit commits to Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS — Lindsay Whalen netted one of the highest-rated high school girls basketball recruits in the nation on Wednesday.
The Gophers women’s basketball program received an oral commitment from five-star recruit Alexa Smith of Africentric High School in Columbus, Ohio. The 5-foot-8 guard is considered the 46th best player in 2020 recruiting class, according to ESPN.
“I wanted to choose a school that not only respects my game on the court but also my academic ability,” Smith wrote in her announcement on Twitter. “... I want to thank all the coaches that have recruited me and seen my potential as a player but ... I have decided to continue my academics and athletic career at the University of Minnesota.”
MLB
Germain suspended for domestic violence
NEW YORK — Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball because of domestic violence.
MLB did not give details in its statement Thursday, but said the leave “may last up to seven days, barring an extension.” MLB is investigating and says it will have no further comment.
MLB cited its agreement with the union on domestic violence policy.
The Yankees say in a statement they “fully support all measures being undertaken” by the commissioner and stressed that “domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated.” The team adds that MLB will have its “complete cooperation.”
Germán has given the Yankees’ rotation a big lift this year, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA.
ACUNA HITS NO. 40: Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves has become only the third player in baseball history to hit 40 homers while 21 years old or younger.
The other two were Eddie Mathews and Mel Ott, who are both in the Hall of Fame.
The 21-year-old Acuña launched a two-run shot Thursday in the third inning, a towering 432-foot drive into the second level at SunTrust Park off Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola.
With eight games left in the regular season, Acuña also has a shot at becoming just the fifth player in baseball history to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in a season. He has 37 stolen bases.
Mathews hit 47 homers as a 21-year-old for the Milwaukee Braves in 1953. Ott was 20 when he hit 42 homers for the New York Giants in 1929.
SOCCER
Coach suspended over racist comments
LONDON — Former England and Newcastle forward Peter Beardsley has been suspended from all soccer-related activity for eight months after being found guilty of making racist comments toward young players.
Beardsley left his role as Newcastle under-23s team coach earlier this year after an internal investigation and he has now been banned by the Football Association until April 2020.
The FA regulatory commission accepted charges made by four unnamed players that Beardsley had told black players of African origin that “you should be used to that” during a team-building exercise at the Go Ape adventure course, suggested 18-year-old players were older than they claimed and called another a monkey.
“We regret the outcome that we have felt compelled to reach in this case,” the commission concluded in findings released Thursday. “Mr. Beardsley is a towering figure in football and his footballing reputation is beyond question. But on the three occasions which are the subject of the charges, he made remarks which were obviously racist and were wholly unacceptable. Even if he did not intend to do so, he plainly did cause offense.
“It is particularly important at a time when racism in football is prevalent that remarks of the kind made by Mr. Beardsley are punished severely.”
Beardsley made more than 300 appearances for the club in two spells during an illustrious playing career which also brought 59 England caps.
The FA has ordered Beardsley to complete a face-to-face education course.
“We are satisfied that Mr. Beardsley is not a racist in the sense of being ill-disposed to persons on grounds of their race or ethnicity,” the FA panel said. “He is now 58 years of age. It is also relevant that he has not had the benefit of training and education about offensive racist remarks and the importance of not making them.”
A formal complaint was made about Beardsley by midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, who has since left the club, in January last year.
El-Mhanni was released by Newcastle during May 2018 after making two senior appearances, both in the FA Cup, and is now with third-tier club Scunthorpe.
