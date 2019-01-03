NWL BASEBALL
Marjama headlines Loggers 16th annual BBQ
The La Crosse Loggers 16th annual Winter Baseball BBQ, featuring former Loggers’ player and Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Marjama, is set for Thursday, Jan. 24, at the AmericInn Hotel in La Crosse. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for social hour, with the program beginning at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets for the event are available at the Loggers ticket office at 1225 Caledonia St., or by calling (608) 796-9553. Cost is $15 for adults, while anyone 12-and-under is $5. Tickets include a ballpark style meal and a program.
Marjama was the Loggers’ 2010 MVP after hitting .286 with 10 doubles, two home runs and a team-best 37 RBI. Following his summer in La Crosse, Marjama played one season at Long Beach State before he was selected in the 23rd round of the 2011 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox.
Majama spent one season in the White Sox minor-league system before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015. He would spent two seasons in the Rays’ farm system before being traded to Seattle. He would make his major-league debut in 2017, hitting .333 over five games, and entered the 2018 season as the Mariners’ opening day starting catcher. After playing in 10 games in 2018, Marjama retired from baseball on July 6 to accept a role as Ambassador of the National Eating Disorder Association.
NFL HALL OF FAME
Gonzalez, Bailey among 15 finalists
First-time eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2019.
They will be joined in balloting on Feb. 2 by Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, and Richard Seymour. Although previously eligible, Flores — who coached two Raiders teams to Super Bowl titles — and longtime defensive lineman Seymour are finalists for the first time.
Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalists Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL’s top draft consultant, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.
A maximum of eight new members can be elected, five from the modern-era group. Inductions are Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.
NFL COACHING SEARCHES
Browns denying Kitchens interviews
CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the decision says the Browns have denied requests from other teams to interview offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens.
There has been outside interest in Kitchens, who took over Cleveland’s offense in October, said the person, who spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Browns are not commenting during their coaching search other than to confirm completed interviews.
The 44-year-old Kitchens has emerged as candidate for the Browns’ job. He took over game-planning and play-calling duties on Oct. 29, when coach Hue Jackson and offensive Todd Haley were fired. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield thrived under Kitchens, who previously coached running backs.
General manager John Dorsey said he will interview Kitchens for the vacancy at some point as the Browns look make an important hire following a surprising 7-8-1 season.
Dorsey interviewed his third candidate on Thursday, meeting with Minnesota interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.
MLB
Phillies sign reliever Robertson
PHILADELPHIA — David Robertson got himself a new deal in a new pair of pinstripes.
The 33-year-old right-handed reliever and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a $23 million, two-year contact on Thursday. Robertson gets $10 million this year and $11 million in 2020, and the Phillies have a $12 million option for 2021 with a $2 million buyout.
“The Phillies are a great organization, and they have that hunger to get back in the postseason and they’re going in the right direction,” Robertson said. “It’s a place where I’ll get a lot of opportunities to pitch in the back end of the bullpen and I don’t see any reason why we can’t get in the postseason.”
Robertson went 8-3 with a 3.23 ERA and five saves in 69 games last season for the New York Yankees. He left the Yankees after the 2014 season to sign a $46 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, who traded him to New York in July 2017.
An 11-year veteran and a 2011 All-Star, Robertson has appeared in at least 60 games in nine straight seasons. He could get opportunities to close in Philadelphia, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2011. Seranthony Dominguez led the Phillies with 16 saves last season, and manager Gabe Kapler likes versatility in his bullpen.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Ticket prices for title game plummet
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Qualifying for the college football championship game never has been harder for teams other than Alabama and Clemson.
Getting into the stadium to watch the Crimson Tide and Tigers play for the title for the third time in four years has perhaps never been cheaper.
With the College Football Playoff final located thousands of miles away from the two campuses, possible fatigue for fan bases of teams that have become annual participants in the playoff and a game site in an expensive market lacking college football die-hards, prices for tickets for Monday night’s championship in Santa Clara have been plummeting the past few days.
“It’s sort of a perfect storm of factors at play this year,” said Jesse Lawrence, the founder of TicketIQ, a secondary ticket market. “It’s a big ask for fans to come and that’s why we’re seeing the prices the way they are.”
Tickets for the championship game are now available for just $135 on the secondary market , according to TicketIQ, less than half of what the price was before the semifinals and well below the face value price of $475.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.