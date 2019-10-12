PREP cross country
McKinney, Panthers win Holte Invitational
ARCADIA — West Salem High School junior Charlie McKinney won the Gerald Holte Invitational with a time of 10 minutes, 24.1 on the shorter-than-normal course. The Panthers took first in the large school competition with a team score of 41 and three top-10 finishes.
Carson Mooney (West Salem, 10:57.6) finished sixth and Brady Niemeier (West Salem, 11:08.4) came in eighth. Central (43) finished in second thanks to a third place finish from Westley Barnhart (10:35.4) and fourth-place finish from Preston Graul (10:47.2). Holmen (47) came in third, powered by a second-place finish from Cameron LaMere (10:28.8).
Arcadia (119) finished fourth, and G-E-T (155) came in fifth. Brookwood (74) won the small school competition with Charly Guzman (fourth, 11:05.9) leading the way. Bangor (114) came in fourth.
The Central girls (45) won the large school competition behind a strong first-place finish from freshman Katie Christensen (12:37.3) and third-place finish from JEnna Hutschenreut (13:03.5). Holmen (49) came in second with Taylor Bembnister (13:20.4) leading the way. Arcadia (66) — which was led by Mercedes Romo (second, 13:01.6) — followed in third and West Salem (78) took fourth.
Brookwood (49) won the small school competition and was led by Shelly Powell (second, 12:44.4) and Katie Gruen (fourth, 13:01.5). Melrose-Mindoro (131) took fourth and Blair-Taylor (142) finished fifth.
Prep VOLLEYBALL
Cashton sweeps Kickapoo event
VIOLA, Wis. — Cashton won three matches to win the championship.
The Eagles started with a 25-15, 20-25, 15-7 win against De Soto and followed up with a 25-13, 25-11 game against Weston. The day ended with a 25-20, 25-16 sweep over Kickapoo.
Adelynn Hyatt finished the day with a combined 20 kills, and Katelyn Schmitz tallied 19 assists and nine kills. Braylee Hyatt had 17 assists and five kills.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
V-Hawks start Saturday with win
DES MOINES, Iowa. — Viterbo (20-5) started Day 2 of tournament play with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 sweep over Providence at the Grand View University Tournament.
Katie Fromahder led Viterbo with 15 kills and Maya Roberts followed with 11. The V-Hawks finished with a total of 43 kills compared to 38 from Providence.
Abbey Johnson put the offensive pieces together with 24 assists, followed by Lauryn Sobasky with 14. Rachel Frankowski recorded 12 digs, and Johnson followed with eight.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Hehli notches 700th coaching win
APPLETON, Wis. — UW-L head coach Bill Hehli notched his 700th career win as the Eagles swept the Pointers 9-0.
Kimberly Steinter posted a 6-0, 6-0 win against Barbara Covek at No. 1 doubles, and Maura Anderson went 6-2, 6-1 against Jenna Koepp at No. 2 singles.
Steinert and Kellie Hierl went 8-3 in No. 1 doubles against Covek and Koepp.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Eagles sweep invitational titles
DECORAH, Iowa. — The UW-L men and women both won at the Luther Invitational by a long shot. The women finished with a team score of 1,462, and the men finished at 1,243.
Ellie Szczupakiewicz won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 1.87 seconds while also winning the 200 free (2:03.91) and 200 butterfly (2:20.03). Lilly Larsen won the 100 (1:02.85) and 200 (2:18.06) backstroke.
For the men, Andrew Groth brought home victories in the 200 butterfly (2:06.69) and the 500 free (5:08.2). Gavin Wicklander won the 1000 free (10:48.41) and was a part of the winning 200 free relay (1:27.23) with Nick Litterer, Dans Hover and Jack Rohlinger. Litterer, Hover, Rohlinger and Marley Kaiser won the 200 medley relay (1:36.60) Rohlinger (1:48.49) also won the 200 free.
NBA
Lakers’ Davis injured
Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers did not get out of China unscathed.
Davis will have tests Sunday to determine the full severity of a right thumb injury, which the Lakers have initially diagnosed as a sprain. He got hurt in the first quarter of the Lakers’ 91-77 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at Shenzhen in the finale of the NBA China Games series.
Caris LeVert scored 22 points on 8 for 11 shooting for Brooklyn, which swept the two matchups between the clubs in China. Taurean Prince scored 14 for Brooklyn, and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 11 rebounds in 19 minutes.
Avery Bradley led the Lakers with 14 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 11.
The encouraging sign for the Lakers is that Davis — who has a history of being plagued by injuries throughout his career — continued to play for a few minutes after getting hurt while attempting to block a shot. He and LeBron James both shot 2 for 7 and scored six points apiece for the Lakers; James, like Davis, played the entire first quarter and then did not return to the game.
Brooklyn was without point guard Kyrie Irving, who played only 66 seconds on the two-game trip halfway around the world. Irving was out with what the Nets called a facial contusion; he played briefly Thursday with a mask to protect a facial fracture, then left after his face collided with Rajon Rondo’s upper arm.
The Nets held the Lakers to 34% shooting, 16% from 3-point range. Alex Caruso shot only 1 for 13 for the Lakers.
The game in China was one of only two on the NBA’s preseason schedule Saturday. Later, Phoenix plays Portland.
