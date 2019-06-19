NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers edged by Bucks
The La Crosse Loggers overcame a slow start on Wednesday by scoring four late runs against the Waterloo Bucks, but the Bucks got one in the top of 10th inning to score a 5-4 Northwoods League victory at Copeland Park.
A single, a hit batter and a passed ball did in the third-place Loggers (11-13), who are now two games behind the first-place Bucks (13-11) in the Great Plains East Division.
La Crosse trailed 4-0 before it got something going in the bottom of the seventh. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for first baseman Hunter Watson, whose two-out double brought all three runners home.
The Loggers tied the game at 4 when Watson hit a two-out single to score JT Schwartz, who walked.
Brett Lockwood was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts over the final 3⅓ innings.
NBA
Grizzlies send Conley to Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies traded away the final piece of the franchise's best years on Wednesday, sending veteran point guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz for a trio of players, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The Grizzlies swapped Conley for forward Jae Crowder, guard/forward Kyle Korver and guard Grayson Allen, said the person, who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because neither Memphis nor Utah has announced the trade, which cannot be completed until the new league year starts on July 6.
ESPN.com first reported the deal, which it says also includes Utah's No. 23 pick overall in Thursday night's draft. Conley was the final piece of the core that led the Grizzlies to seven consecutive playoff berths, including the 2013 Western Conference Finals.
He leaves with a handful of franchise records, including most games played (788) over his 12 seasons in Memphis. Conley played 70 games and scored a career-best 21.1 points per game last season. He was just off his career highs with 6.4 assists per game and averaged 1.3 steals per game.
MLB
Ortiz mistaken in shooting
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Former Red Sox and Twins slugger David Ortiz was shot in the back by a gunman who mistook him for the real target, another man who was seated at the same table at an outdoor cafe, Dominican officials said Wednesday.
The Dominican Republic's attorney general and national police director told reporters that the attempted murder was ordered from the United States by Victor Hugo Gomez, an associate of Mexico's Gulf Cartel. They said Gomez had hired a gang of killers to eliminate his cousin, whom Gomez suspected of turning him in to Dominican drug investigators in 2011.
The cousin, Sixto David Fernández, was seated with the former baseball star on the night of June 9, when a gunman approached and fired a single shot at Ortiz, the officials said. Fernández owned an auto-repair shop and was friends with Ortiz, according to Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez and Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte, director of the Dominican Republic's national police.
Ortiz remains hospitalized in Boston, where doctors have upgraded his condition from guarded to good.
