NFL
Fitzgerald mum on NFL future
TEMPE, Ariz. — Someday, obviously, Larry Fitzgerald will play in his last NFL game. Whether that game is Sunday, when his beleaguered Arizona Cardinals play at Seattle, is anybody's guess.
And don't expect any hints from him. He doesn't like to talk about it.
"I haven't even thought about it," Fitzgerald said after the Cardinals practiced on Thursday. "I'm just focused on trying to get this win in Seattle."
The week before, he'd said, rather impatiently, "You know me. I've been answering for the last three years. Nothing's going to change," he said. "If I decide to retire, I'll let you guys know. Man, seriously. So, I don't understand why we keep asking these questions."
The answer would be because he's 35 years old, played 15 seasons in the NFL and has accumulated statistics that place him among the best to play the game.
Certainly Fitzgerald seems physically capable of continuing beyond this season.
"I believe from an ability standpoint there's very few people that can do what Larry does," Cardinals offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said.
"That's just honest. When the ball comes in his direction, when it's time to make the play, he's one of the best to ever do it."
Leftwich said he's never seen a better pair of hands on a receiver, although he acknowledged that might tick off Randy Moss.
NHL
Matt Dumba to miss at least three months
ST. PAUL — Wild defenseman Matt Dumba will miss at least three months after surgery Wednesday to repair a chest muscle, general manager Paul Fenton announced.
Dumba, who was injured midway through a 2-1 loss to Calgary Dec. 15 at Xcel Energy Center, is second among all NHL defensemen with 12 goals, behind the New York Rangers’ Morgan Reilly (13). Doctors repaired a muscle at TRIA Orthopaedic Center.
The Wild return from the NHL holiday breaking Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop in Chicago.
REED, MCCOY ON IR: Washington has placed tight end Jordan Reed and quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve.
Reed (strained toe muscle) and McCoy (broken leg) already had been ruled out for Washington’s season-ending game against Philadelphia on Sunday.
The Redskins signed defensive end Marcus Smith and defensive back Alex Carter to their active roster. Reed leads the Redskins with 54 catches for 558 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. McCoy played in three games, including two starts, and completed 34 of 54 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oklahoma’s Murray still fighting illness
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Kyler Murray knows his future plans. Lots of rest, lots of fluids and a football game on Saturday. From there, it’s still a mystery.
Oklahoma’s quarterback and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was still dealing with a cough and some sniffles Thursday, two days before the fourth-ranked Sooners will face top-ranked Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Orange Bowl. He insists that’s his lone focus right now, despite the ongoing fascination about whether he’ll play football, baseball or both professionally.
“It’s never bad to have options,” Murray said.
Murray was drafted in the first round earlier this year by the Oakland A’s, who paid the outfielder a signing bonus of about $4.7 million. That was six months before he became a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, one who has guided the Sooners to a 12-1 record and into the four-team CFP field.
Now he’s being mentioned as an NFL Draft candidate. And yes, he did expect such a scenario to play itself out.
“I always felt like it might be, honestly,” Murray said. “It’s like nobody expected any of this but me, the people that are closest to me, people that I’ve always known, who have always watched me play whether it was football, baseball. Nobody expected this. So now it’s kind of like, ‘What do you do?’ But for me, I’m just taking it one day at a time and doing what I’ve always done.”
Murray has thrown for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns this season, plus run for another 892 yards and 11 more scores. He missed a media session on Wednesday because he was feeling ill, and clearly wasn’t 100 percent Thursday — but insisted that he will play in the Orange Bowl.
HORSE RACING
Secretariat statue going up in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A larger-than-life bronze memorial to the famous racehorse Secretariat is coming to Lexington this fall.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports, sculptor Jocelyn Russell is constructing a statue of the 1973 Triple Crown winner. He’ll be posed in full stride winning the Kentucky Derby as starter no. 1A, with jockey Ron Turcotte in the saddle.
Once completed, the statue will travel from her Norman, Oklahoma, studio to its permanent home in Lexington at the intersection of Alexandria Drive and Old Frankfort Pike. A parking and viewing area nearby will have informational kiosks.
When she was contacted about sculpting the memorial, Russell said, “I think my jaw was down in my lap. I just kept saying, ‘It’s Secretariat. You want me to sculpt Secretariat? I can’t imagine a more iconic animal and the honor of it.’”
Russell has made two trips to Grand Falls, New Brunswick, to consult Turcotte on the statue and make sure that every last detail is accurate. She also visited the horse’s Meadow Stable birthplace at Doswell, Va.
On one of several research trips to Kentucky, Russell sat by Secretariat’s gravestone where she said she felt a powerful connection to the horse.
The statue is being funded by the private Triangle Foundation, which has not disclosed the price, while the parking and viewing area is funded with a combination of local, state and federal money and is expected to cost $754,000.
There are at least five other monuments to Secretariat, including two at Lexington’s Kentucky Horse Park, but the new monument will be the largest at slightly more than 1 ½ times Secretariat’s actual size.
Alex G. Campbell Jr., founder of the Triangle Foundation, said his group wanted its memorial to be the large so it could be easily seen by passing motorists.
