NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers get to .500 mark
DULUTH, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers used a five-run second inning to take control of Duluth on the way to an 8-5 Northwoods League victory on Monday.
The Loggers (7-7) have won five of their last seven games and the first two on an eight-game road trip that runs through Saturday.
La Crosse had three hits, and the Huskies made two errors in the second before trying to battle back in the middle innings. Brady Allen doubled and drove in two runs, and Kyson Donohue tripled for the Loggers.
Nick Eaton (2-0) pitched 5⅔ innings and allowed two earned runs in six hits while striking out three. Jared Freilich retired the last two batters for his second save.
FAIRGROUNDS SPEEDWAY
Steve Carlson posts victory
WEST SALEM — A warm summer night greeted the race fans at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, and they were treated to another great night of racing. Steve Carlson showed everyone why he still has a big say in his season long battle with Nick Panitzke. Carlson squeezed past Brent Kirchner with a handful of laps remaining to score his second feature win of the season on Saturday.
Brent Kirchner led early in the Pischke Motors 25-lap NASCAR Late Model feature, but a couple of yellow flags slowed the action and allowed Carlson and Panitzke to move into the top five on a restart. Kirchner got his foot on the gas on the restart, but he knew that both Carlson and Panitzke were coming. Panitzke tried to power past Kirchner using the outside groove, but he could not complete the pass. Carlson tried squeezing under Kirchner with three laps to go, and it worked. Carlson took over the lead and claimed his first feature win since the Frostbuster. After the race, Carlson admitted he made a mistake.
“On the first restart, I went to the inside,” he said. “That was on me. I learned my lesson on the second restart and chose the outside.”
Tom Luethe and Chris Weber got into a tight battle for much of the second half of the Sportsmen feature. Weber powered by Luethe on the outside with three to go to capture his second win of the season.
Charles Vian, Jr. had to contend with Kaleb Hardy for much of the Hobby Stock feature, but fought off Hardy’s challenges to take that win.
A female driver came away with the victory in the Hornet feature once again. Jaydin Schock, 16, got around Chris Christen on the final lap to score her first feature win.
MSHSL GIRLS GOLF
Caledonia with 4 state qualifiers
The Caledonia High School girls golf team has four girls playing the MSHSL state tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Minn., on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Warriors placed second to Fillmore Central in the Section 1AA meet and received qualifying performances from sophomore Jenna Wiebke (81-87—168), juniors Gina Steele (99-98—197) and Vanessa Hawkins (98-100—198) and freshman Aly Jilek (103-98—201).
They will tee off in nearly consecutive foursomes on Tuesday with Jilek the first one off the tee at 12:54 p.m. and Wiebke the last at 1:30 p.m.
NBA
Cash added to Pelicans front office
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says the club has hired former WNBA and U.S. national team player Swin Cash to serve in an executive role.
Griffin, who announced the hiring Monday, says Cash will be vice president of basketball operations and team development.
Griffin says the Pelicans value Cash’s experience as a winner on many levels, her reputation for leadership, and her recent experience as a WNBA executive with the New York Liberty.
Cash played for Connecticut from 1998-2002, winning two national championships. She played 15 seasons in the WNBA with Detroit, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta and New York. She won three WNBA titles and was an All-Star four times. She won Olympic gold medals with the U.S. women’s national team in 2004 and 2012.
Cash also has worked in sports media and urban development, and runs a foundation focused on children’s fitness, nutrition and education.
GOLF
Goosen, others inducted to HOF
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen and three-time LPGA major winner Jan Stephenson were among five people inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in a Monday night ceremony that was as much about comebacks as success.
The biennial induction was held the week of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in an effort to attract Hall of Fame members, and 28 attended.
Goosen and Stephenson were selected for their playing careers. Former Augusta National chairman Billy Payne, the late instructor Peggy Kirk Bell and Dennis Walters, who spent more than four decades entertaining and inspiring with golf clinics despite being paralyzed from the waist down, were the other inductees.
The induction brings the World Golf Hall of Fame to 160 members.
The final selection is by a 16-member panel, the majority golf administrators.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Terry Bowden to coach at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. — There’ll be another Bowden at Clemson.
Football spokesman Ross Taylor said Monday that Terry Bowden is joining the program as an unpaid graduate intern as he pursues an advanced degree in athletic leadership at the university. Bowden, 63, is the younger brother of Tommy Bowden, who was Clemson’s football coach from 1999 through middle of 2008 when Dabo Swinney was appointed Bowden’s successor.
Terry Bowden went 47-17-1 with two Southeastern Conference Western Division titles in six years at Auburn from 1993-98. He most recently spent seven seasons at Akron, where he went 35-52. He was let go this past winter after the Zips finished 4-8.
Terry and Tommy Bowden are sons of Florida State’s two-time national championship coach, the retired Bobby Bowden.
SMITH MOVES FROM CLEMAOSN TO MARYLAND: Linebacker Rahshaun Smith has joined the Maryland football team after earning his undergraduate degree from Clemson.
Smith, nicknamed “Shaq,” will be eligible to play this season for the Terrapins under first-year coach Michael Locksley.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Smith played in all 15 games last season, finishing with 17 tackles and a sack to help undefeated Clemson win the national championship. The Baltimore native was redshirted in 2016 before notching 14 tackles and an interception in 2017.
