FUNDRAISER
Legion chicken and fish dinner
The La Crosse American Legion Post 52 baseball team will hold a chicken and fish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Post 52, located at the corner of Sixth and Market streets. Cost is $10 for batter fried or boiled fish or a fish/chicken combo meal. Cost is $9 for chicken wings or chicken tenders, and $6 for fish or chicken sandwich meal. Meal includes baked potato or fries, coleslaw, rolls, salad, plus coffee or milk.
All proceeds benefit the La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team.
NBA
Wizards’ Beal signs extension
Bradley Beal signed a two-year extension worth nearly $72 million with Washington on Thursday, a major victory for the Wizards and a move that will keep the All-Star guard out of free agency for at least the next three summers.
Beal still had two years left on his existing contract. The extension kicks in for the 2021-22 season, has a player option for the following year and means that Beal won’t be part of what has been shaping up to be an NBA free-agent extravaganza in the summer of 2021.
“It’s a blessing, man — for one, that they even consider me a franchise player, a piece of this organization in itself,” Beal said at a news conference in Washington. “And I was prideful of that. You don’t get that type of love and respect and responsibility from anywhere.”
The Wizards were willing to give Beal a three-year extension that would have been worth about $111 million. Beal went the two-year route and that protects his future options — he could opt out of the deal in the summer of 2022, coinciding with his 10th year in the league.
The 10-year milestone is significant: By having that many years of service, Beal would be eligible to sign a new deal worth in excess of $250 million over the next five seasons.
Beal has played more minutes than any other NBA player in the last two regular seasons, is one of only five players to not miss a game in that span — and is the lone player to have started all 82 games in both of those seasons.
LAKERS EXERCISE OPTION ON KUZMA: The Los Angeles Lakers have exercised their contract option on forward Kyle Kuzma for the 2020-21 season.
The Lakers made the move Thursday on Kuzma, who is currently out with a foot injury suffered while playing for USA Basketball during the summer.
Kuzma was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Utah. He has become a solid NBA scorer, putting up 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds last season while starting 68 games for the Lakers.
Kuzma will make over $3.56 million next season in the fourth-year option of his rookie contract. He is making $1.97 million this season.
The Lakers expect Kuzma to return to action soon. He has been cleared for noncontact basketball activities.
DENG SIGNS TO RETIRE WITH BULLS: Luol Deng signed a one-day contract with the Bulls on Thursday to retire as part of the team for which he was a fixture for 10 seasons.
The Bulls will honor him at a future game to be determined.
The two-time All-Star from South Sudan, drafted seventh overall by the Bulls in 2004, was on six Bulls playoff teams that included Joakim Noah, Kirk Hinrich, Ben Gordon and Derrick Rose at various stages during his stint in Chicago.
The Bulls traded Deng to the Cavaliers in 2014, but he signed with the Heat the next season, made the playoffs with them in 2015 and played two seasons with the Lakers before finishing his career with the Timberwolves last season.
Deng, 34, scored in double figures for his first 12 seasons. He was named to the 2011-12 All-Defensive second team and the 2004-05 All-Rookie first team.
AUTO RACING
Bowyer to stay with Stewart-Haas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clint Bowyer has reached an agreement with Stewart-Haas Racing to return to the No. 14 Ford next season.
Bowyer has been with SHR for three of his 15 seasons in the Cup Series. His extension announced Thursday came as the Kansas native headed to his home track on the verge of elimination from the playoffs.
Bowyer, from Emporia, Kansas, is 11th in the 12-driver playoff field going into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. The bottom four drivers in the standings will be eliminated after Kansas.
“I’m proud to be back with Stewart-Haas Racing next year and very happy to announce it the week leading into my home race,” Bowyer said. “This is a team filled with racers who love to compete, and as a racecar driver, it’s exactly where you want to be. Great equipment, great teammates, and we’re all backed by great people.”
Bowyer was hired to replace team co-owner Tony Stewart following Stewart’s retirement after the 2016 season. He made his 500th career start last weekend, has twice qualified for the playoffs driving for SHR but likely needs to win at Kansas to keep his championship chances rolling.
