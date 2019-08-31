MLB
Brewers shut out Cubs
CHICAGO — Manny Piña drove in two runs with a first-inning single and Josh Hader finished a strong performance by Milwaukee’s bullpen, helping the short-handed Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Saturday.
Ben Gamel added three hits as Milwaukee pulled within four games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. Gamel was recalled from the minors before the victory.
The Brewers used five pitchers in the six-hitter. Zach Davies worked 4⅔ innings before Matt Albers finished the fifth. Drew Pomeranz got two outs and Junior Guerra (8-4) worked 1⅔ innings of hitless ball.
Hader then earned his 27th save, recording five outs on just 12 pitches. The All-Star left-hander struck out two.
Regulars Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas and rookie Keston Hiura were out of Milwaukee’s starting lineup. Braun pinch-hit in the sixth and Cain entered in a double switch in the bottom of the eighth.
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo had two hits in his return after missing the previous five games with mid-back tightness.
Gamel led off the game with a double to left. One out later, Christian Yelich and Yasmani Grandal drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Piña then singled to center.
Despite pitching a shutout, Davies was lifted before he qualified for the win. Hamels doubled with one out in the fifth and Jason Heyward followed with a lineout to first base. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell then brought in Albers to face Nicholas Castellanos, who flied out to right to end the inning.
GOLF
Romero leads European Masters
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Rory McIlroy cited tiredness in a busy trans-Atlantic week after dropping shots late in the European Masters third round on Saturday with Andres Romero in the lead by one stroke.
McIlroy bogeyed the 14th, 17th and 18th in a 1-under-par 69, while Argentina’s Romero went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie from the 13th in his round of 66.
Romero’s 14-under total of 196 is one ahead of second-place Wade Ormsby of Australia, who bogeyed the par-4 18th for a 67.
Tommy Fleetwood (68) and second-round leader Gavin Green (69) are on 12 under, two shots off the lead and tied for third.
Second-ranked McIlroy arrived at Crans-sur-Sierre club in the Swiss Alps directly from winning the weather-affected Tour Championship in Atlanta where he played 31 holes on Sunday.
McIlroy acknowledged feeling “a little flat” near the end of Saturday’s round on another warm day at the Severiano Ballesteros course.
Finland’s Kalle Samooja shot an 8-under 62 to join McIlroy and two others on 11 under.
A group of four on 10 under included Sergio Garcia (66) and Renato Paratore of Italy, whose 67 included a hole-in-one at the par-3 13th.
NFL
McCoy among prominent cuts
The cruelest day of the NFL’s long calendar arrived Saturday with teams setting their 53-player rosters.
Among the more prominent dismissals were Bills veteran running back LeSean McCoy and backup QBs Brian Hoyer in New England and Kevin Hogan in Denver.
“It’s always a hard day because ... you ruin a lot of dreams,” Broncos general manager John Elway said. “It’s the hard part of the business.”
The cuts capped an interminable preseason that featured fewer stars than ever on the field with QBs Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz taking not a single snap and other established stars preparing for the season through joint practices more so than in exhibition games.
The final weekend before the NFL kicks off its 100th season saw teams scrambling to get stars into their headquarters. The Seahawks were working to acquire Jadeveon Clowney from the Texans and the Cowboys were ramping up efforts to get holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott back in time for opening weekend.
Bills GM Brandon Beane cited the emergence of rookie RB Devin Singletary in the team’s surprising decision to cut the 31-year-old McCoy.
TEXANS ACQUIRE TUNSIL, STILLS: The Houston Texans continued a busy day of trades by addressing a glaring need to upgrade their offensive line by acquiring left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins in a deal which also netted them receiver Kenny Stills, a source familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been announced.
Miami will receive a package which includes draft picks in the trade, which comes after the Texans agreed to a deal to ship 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks earlier on Saturday, according to sources.
