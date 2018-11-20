YOUR VIEW
Imagine if Packers had Peterson, Nelson
The shallow thinking of Packers coach Mike McCarthy was on full display towards the end of the Seattle game Thursday evening. The Packers had the ball with about three minutes remaining, faced with a fourth-and-2. If they made a first down, they had about a 25 percent chance of winning the game. If they kicked the ball they had a zero percent chance of winning the game. All Seattle had to do was run out the clock.
Just suppose the Packers had grabbed Adrian Peterson when Washington did, and kept Jordy Nelson with all-time records of passes caught between one quarterback and one receiver. Where do you think the Packers would stand now?
— Jerome Hundt, Cashton
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Viterbo’s Nilssen honored by NSAA
Alyssia Nilssen, a 5-foot-9 junior forward for Viterbo University, was named the North Star Athletic Association women’s basketball player of the week for the week ending Nov. 17. Nillsen produced her third and fourth double-doubles of the season last week when the V-Hawks went 1-1. She scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 69-58 road win over Goshen, Ind., then followed that up with a 14-point, 14-rebound performance in a 57-51 road loss to Indiana Northwest.
Nilssen is averaging 15 points and 14 rebounds per game for Viterbo (4-3).
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Two Eagles honored
UW-La Crosse sophomore Hans Hover and senior Kyle Wolmutt were honored by the WIAC for their performances at the Luther College Invitational.
Hover, the swimmer of the week, won two events — the 100-yard backstroke (51.57 seconds) and the 200 butterfly (1:58.41) — and was part of three winning relay teams. His backstroke time set a pool record.
Wolmutt, the diver of the week, won the 1-meter (253.10 points) and 3-meter (248.10) dives at the Luther meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.