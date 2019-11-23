HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Lancers open with victory
AUSTIN, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys hockey team dominated the third period to make a winner of new coach Eriah Hayes on Saturday.
The Lancers scored four goals in the third period to beat Austin 7-5 in their first game of the season. Hayes, a former La Crescent star and player for the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, made his debut as the team’s coach.
Owen Davison and Wyatt Farrell scored two goals apiece for La Crescent-Hokah, which also received three assists and a goal from Reid Haffner. Drew Wieser and Cooper Hollon also scored for the Lancers.
NFL
Rudolph fined $50K
CLEVELAND — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was fined $50,000 by the NFL for his involvement in a brawl that began when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hit him over the head with a helmet.
Rudolph was one of 33 players fined by the league Saturday.
Garrett was indefinitely suspended by the league for ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and using it “as a weapon” in the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over Pittsburgh last week. Garrett’s appeal was denied earlier this week, when he told appeals officer James Thrash that Rudolph used a racial slur against him.
Rudolph wrestled with Garrett and attempted to pull off the Pro Bowler’s helmet before charging at him and then being struck on the top of the head.
Earlier this week, Rudolph said “there’s no acceptable excuse,” for his behavior.
The league also fined the Steelers and Browns $250,000 apiece. They play again Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.
STAFFORD RULED OUT: The Detroit Lions have ruled out quarterback Matthew Stafford for a third straight game and will also be without several other players this weekend at Washington.
Stafford is out with back and hip problems, putting Jeff Driskel in the lineup at quarterback. Detroit has also ruled out cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (concussion) and defensive back Tracy Walker (knee).
The Lions have lost three in a row and six of their last seven. Washington has lost four in a row.
SAINTS’ LATTIMORE QUESTIONABLE: Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore is listed as questionable and top returner Deonte Harris has been scratched for Sunday’s game against Carolina.
Full back Zach Line also has been ruled out, while tight end Josh Hill practiced fully on Friday for the first time since being concussed at Tampa Bay last weekend and appears ready to play.
Lattimore and Harris both have hamstring injuries that sidelined them last week.
If Lattimore does not play, nickel back P.J. Williams is likely to start at cornerback with rookie C.J. Gardner Johnson and veteran Patrick Robinson rotating in on five- and six- defensive back formations.
MLB
Reddick to be ready by spring
HOUSTON — Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick had shoulder surgery and is expected to be fully recovered by the start of spring training.
General Manager Jeff Luhnow announced Saturday that Reddick had an arthroscopic procedure on his left shoulder AC joint on Friday.
The 32-year-old Reddick batted .275 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 56 RBIs in 141 games last season. He finished third among American League right fielders in defensive runs saved with nine.
CUBS ACQUIRE COTTON: The Chicago Cubs acquired pitcher Jharel Cotton from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for $100,000.
The 27-year-old right-hander missed the 2018 season because of an elbow injury during spring training that required Tommy John surgery. Cotton is 11-10 with a 4.95 ERA in 29 career games, all starts, for Oakland in 2016-17
Cotton was designated for assignment by Oakland on Wednesday.
He returned to pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas in July. He was 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in 14 games for the Aviators.
Cotton was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th round in 2012. He was acquired by Oakland at the 2016 trade deadline in a five-player deal that sent Rich Hill and Josh Reddick to the Dodgers.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Protesters delay Yale-Harvard
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Protesters wearing the colors of both Harvard and Yale staged a sit-in at midfield of Yale Bowl during halftime of the 136th edition of the annual football rivalry known as The Game. Most left after about an hour when they were escorted off by police; a handful who remained were told by police they were under arrest.
A few dozen protesters initially trickled onto the field as the Yale band finished performing its halftime routine. They held up banners asking the schools’ presidents to divest from the fossil fuel industry, while other signs raised issues of Puerto Rican debt and the treatment of the Uighurs.
Largely of college age but with a few older protesters mixed in, the group chanted: “Hey Hey! Ho Ho! Fossil fuels have got to go!” One banner read “This is an emergency.”
Police in yellow vests lined up alongside the sit-in but did not intervene. When the 15-minute halftime expired and the protest continued, hundreds more fans streamed onto the field to join in. Fans remaining in the stands began to boo, but only briefly.
Players tried to remain warm on the sideline in the mid-40 temperatures, but then returned to their locker rooms. Harvard coach Tim Murphy was given an update from the game officials and public safety officers as the protest continued.
The public address announcer implored the group to leave, repeating, “As a courtesy to both teams, the game must resume.” Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins spoke to the protesters over a megaphone, trying to convince them that they had made their point, but it would be lost if the situation escalated.
After about an hour, police formed a line and moved forward, from the Yale sideline toward the Harvard sideline. A protest leader encouraged all “internationals” to leave. An agreement was reached to escort the remainders off, with one police officer to every two protesters.
Those who did not leave then — perhaps one or two dozen — were informed by Higgins that they would be arrested. Asked how many people were taken into custody, Higgins referred questions to the police public information officer. Calls to Yale and New Haven police were not immediately returned.
