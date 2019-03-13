PRO BASKETBALL
Koenig moves on to Puerto Rico
With his stay after signing with the Zacatecas City Mineros lasting only days, Aquinas High School graduate Bronson Koenig has moved along to the next step in his career by signing Tuesday to play with the Vaqueros de Bayamon of the Puerto Rican League.
Koenig’s stay in Mexico was short because he was signed to help the team in its quarterfinal playoff round. He played the last three games of that series, and Zacatecas City lost all three games to have its season ended.
Koenig averaged 13 points and made six 3-pointers while playing in two of those games. He also had six rebounds and played 30 minutes during the final game.
Bayamon is just beginning its Euroleague season and lost its season opener. Koenig flew into Puerto Rico Wednesday to join his new team, for what is initially a one-month contract. Koenig is free to look for another team in another league during that time or extend the existing contract once it ends.
FUNDRAISER
Legion chicken and fish dinner Friday
The La Crosse American Legion Post 52 baseball team will hold a chicken and fish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Post 52, located at the corner of Sixth and Market streets. Cost is $10 for batter fried or boiled fish or a fish/chicken combo meal. Cost is $9 for chicken wings or chicken tenders, and $7 for fish or chicken sandwich meal. Meal includes baked potato or fries, coleslaw, rolls, soup/salad.garlic bread, plus coffee or milk.
All proceeds benefit the La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Badgers host Pro Day
MADISON — In a pre-draft process often dominated by measurements and decimal points, T.J. Edwards doesn’t want to be defined by numbers.
The former University of Wisconsin inside linebacker couldn’t participate in drills during last month’s NFL Combine due to an ankle injury, making his performance at the Badgers’ Pro Day on Wednesday inside the McClain Center all the more important.
Edwards felt his 40-yard dash time of 4.77 seconds came in slightly slower than he’s capable of, and draft analysts had already previously raised plenty of questions about the All-American’s lack of speed.
After 367 tackles over four years at Wisconsin, Edwards isn’t overly concerned.
“I’m not going to wow you in a T-shirt and shorts,” Edwards said, “but I’ve always been a guy who, when you put the pads on, I’m the best guy out there. That’s what I strive to be. It’s one of those things where, I know (NFL teams) are going to watch the tape, and let the chips fall where they may.”
Edwards was one of 13 Wisconsin NFL Draft prospects to participate in Pro Day, attended by personnel from all 32 NFL teams.
The others were inside linebacker Ryan Connelly, nose tackle Olive Sagapolu, offensive linemen Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter, David Edwards and Micah Kapoi, outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, safety D’Cota Dixon, fullback Alec Ingold, running backs Taiwan Deal and Chris James and tight end Zander Neuville.
Former Badgers Rachid Ibrahim and Serge Trezy also competed, as did UW-Whitewater’s Nate Trewyn.
MLB
Twins make second round of cuts
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Twins made their second round of roster cuts on Tuesday, trimming the number of players in big-league camp to 47 with just a couple of weeks left in spring training.
Stephen Gonsalves, who started for the Twins in their 10-4 exhibition victory over the Pirates on Tuesday at LECOM Park, was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the game, along with LaMonte Wade Jr. and Nick Gordon. Luis Arraez was optioned to Double-A Pensacola.
“All those guys made the best out of their camp,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It was a good group to be able to talk to and say a lot of positive things to because they earned it.”
Gonsalves gave up four runs Tuesday — three earned — in three innings pitched. He had a 5.63 earned-run average in three starts this spring.
He said he appreciated the chance to start the whole time and not pitch out of the bullpen, allowing him to get stretched out.
“’ll just go back to the other side and keep working on what I was working on here,” Gonsalves said. “They’re passing down the message of what we’re working on.
There’s a lot of good communication with this new staff. Everyone’s on the same page.”
Gordon, the Twins’ first-round draft pick in 2014, was having a solid spring, hitting .300. Defensively, the Twins moved him around between shortstop and second base. Wade Jr., an outfielder, was hitting .296 with one home run and 10 RBI, including three on Tuesday. Baldelli praised Arraez, an infielder, as someone who plays “with the mind of a guy who might have played for 10 or 12 years.”
Gordon is the team’s No. 10 prospect per MLBPipeline, while Gonsalves slots in at 11, Arraez at 17 and Wade at 22.
NFL
Le’Veon Bell agrees with New York Jets
NEW YORK (AP) — Le’Veon Bell sat out a full season while considering where he’d make his next playmaking moves.
Well-rested, motivated and armed with a new contract, the star running back is joining Sam Darnold and the New York Jets.
Bell agreed to a deal early Wednesday morning, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The decision ended months of speculation about where he’d resume his playing career after six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can’t officially announce signings until the start of the new league year Wednesday afternoon.
ESPN first reported the signing, and said the deal is for four years and $52.5 million — including $35 million guaranteed.
Bell, a former Michigan State star, also announced his decision on Twitter , saying: “I’m back in the green baby, let’s get it.”
Several teams were mentioned throughout the past few days as having interest in signing Bell, with the Jets consistently among them. Many football fans and reporters took to their computers to download the new album released at midnight by the running back — who goes by the stage name “Juice” — to glean any potential clues in his lyrics he might have included about his next football destination.
The news, however, came as many were in between tracks.
