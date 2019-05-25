MSHSL BASEBALL
Caledonia, La Crescent advance
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Caledonia and La Crescent high school baseball teams kept their seasons alive on Saturday, but the Lancers had to fight a bit harder to make it happen in MSHSL 1AA sub-section action.
The Warriors (17-2) took care of Lewiston-Altura when a four-run sixth inning led to a 7-2 win and game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville (16-5) at 3 p.m. Monday in Plainview, Minn.
Caledonia made three errors but stole 13 bases to make the most out of six hits. First baseman Alex Klug was 2-for-3 and drove in four runs for the Warriors, who didn’t allow an earned run.
Eric Augedahl (starter) and Casey Storlie (reliever) combined to strike out 10 and walk one with Augedahl getting six of the strikeouts in 5⅓ innings. Storlie allowed two hits while pitching the final 1⅔.
Tate Meiners was 1-for-1, walked three times and stole five bases for Caledonia. Evan Denstad and Cole Folsom swiped two bases apiece for the Warriors.
The Lancers (16-5) had to come back from a 5-4 loss to P-E-M — the Bulldogs scored the winning run in the seventh inning — and beat Lewiston-Altura 7-2. La Crescent plays the loser of the Caledonia/P-E-M game at 5:30 p.m. Monday and needs a win to remain in the tournament.
The Lancers put an exclamation point on the win over L-A with two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth. Isaac Petersen was 2-for-3 with four stolen bases and four runs, while Cade McCool and Gavin Christianson each drove in two runs. McCool also struck out seven and allowed two hits over six innings,
The Bulldogs scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning in the second game. La Crescent loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but a strikeout ended the game. Nick Peterson and McCool each had two hits for the Lancers.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Schreier, Koenecke lead UW-L at nationals
Betsy Schreier and Josh Koenecke both turned in fourth-place All-American finishes for the UW-La Crosse track and field program at the NCAA Division 3 outdoor championships on Saturday.
Schreier, a Cashton High School graduate, finished fourth in the women’s triple jump (40 feet, 5½ inches), and Koenecke crossed the line fourth in the men’s 100 with a time of 10.38 seconds.
Jacob Teunas added fifth place in the triple jump (49-8¼), and the eagles received a fifth-place finish from Collin Meyer, Will Seeser, Joshua Desorcy and Jake Sullivan) in the 1,600 relay (3:11.47) on the way to 15 team points and an 18th-place finish.
Charlie Handrick was seventh in the 400 hurdles (54.14).
Justin Donkin was 14th (177-9), Andrew Jarrett 17th (175-2) and Christian Morzinski 19th (166-5) in the hammer throw.
Schreier was joined in the finals of the triple jump by teammate Tess Miller, who finished 10th (39-5).
NASCAR
Redick powers to Xfinity victory
CONCORD, N.C. — Tyler Reddick won the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday after taking the lead for good on a restart with 15 laps to go.
The defending Xfinity champion led 110 of 200 laps to win for the second time this season and the second time in three races. He finished more than two seconds ahead of Justin Allgaier. Jeffrey Earnhardt was third, followed by Noah Gragson and Justin Haley.
Reddick, a 23-year-old in his first season with Richard Childress Racing, had had eight consecutive top four finishes.
“He has a talent,” owner Richard Childress said. “He will be a superstar in the (NASCAR) cup division and we want him to do it for RCR.”
Reddick showed that at Charlotte Motor Speedway. On a hot, humid afternoon where several competitors including lap leaders Christopher Bell and Brandon Jones were sliding into the wall, Reddick kept himself cool and collected.
“I felt great all race long,” Reddick said.
Reddick moved in front for on the lap 72 and held on to win the second of three stages. He was ahead much of the final, 110-lap stretch and made it through several restarts. He gambled during one caution period, coming in to take four tires to fall off the lead. Reddick bounced back quickly to pass John Hunter Nemecheck and pull away from the field.
Reddick fell behind Cole Custer on a restart with 23 laps to go before a final caution — brought out by a spinning Josh Williams — bunched the field. Reddick broke from the group quickly as Custer spun his wheels and fell behind.
No one had enough to catch Reddick, who won for the fifth time in 62 career Xfinity races.
MLB
Blue Jays promote Craig Biggio’s son
TORONTO — Blue Jays prospect Cavan Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, was brought up by Toronto on Friday and made his major league debut against San Diego.
Biggio was in the lineup, batting eighth and playing second base, the position where his father won four Gold Glove awards playing for Houston. The elder Biggio was in Toronto to attend his son’s debut.
The younger Biggio went 0 for 3 and struck out twice as the Blue Jays lost 6-3 to the Padres.
Toronto last month gave a debut to the son of a Hall of Famer, and third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has become a regular starter. Among the Blue Jays top minor league prospects is Bo Bichette, whose father Dante played in the majors.
A fifth-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, Cavan Biggio hit .307 with six homers and 26 RBI in 42 games at Triple-A.
Biggio was one of four players to join the Blue Jays on Friday. Toronto recalled infielder/outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and left-hander Thomas Pannone from Triple-A, and added lefty Zac Rosscup, who was claimed on waivers from Seattle on Thursday.
