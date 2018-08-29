MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Ghelfi swinging well in Double-A
Central High School graduate Mitch Ghelfi is taking advantage of a second chance in minor-league baseball.
The catcher, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015 and released earlier this summer, is playing in the Class AA Southern League for the Los Angeles Angels and putting together a big performance.
Ghelfi was batting .313 and slugging .522 through 20 games with the Mobile BayBears entering Wednesday night. Ghelfi was also at the Double-A level with the Brewers but played just 14 games for Biloxi.
Ghelfi has three home runs and 17 RBI for Mobile, and he has stolen two bases to go with three doubles and a triple. Ghelfi went 4-for-4 and scored the only run in a 1-0 victory over Pensacola on Sunday. He is batting .393 with 11 hits and four runs scored in his last 10 games.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP
Onalaska, Logan battle to 2-2 tie
ONALASKA – Logan and Onalaska traded goals in a MVC boys soccer game played Thursday night at Riders Club Road, but it was a late goal by Zak Turner that salvaged a 2-2 tie for the Hilltoppers.
Alexis Tafoya knotted the match at 1-1 at the 35-minute, 24-second mark of the first half, then teammate Griffin Sullivan would give the Rangers (0-1-1) a 2-1 lead at 45:50. It wouldn’t last, however, as Turner scored at the 63:32 mark to force the tie. Jordan Groshek scored Onalaska’s first goal at the 20:33 mark.
Jared Restel had one save for Logan, while Jacob Breiling recorded five saves for the Hilltoppers.
GIRLS TENNIS: Central opened the MVC season by beating Aquinas 7-0.
SOCCER
Dempsey retires from U.S. team
All Clint Dempsey ever wanted to do was score goals and go fishing.
He’ll have plenty of time to do the latter after deciding his goal-scoring days are over.
In true Dempsey fashion, he’s stepping away from soccer on his own terms, with minimal fanfare on his own part but amid a swell of appreciation for what he’s meant to the American game.
“It’s a little bit of a sad day because we won’t get to see him play, but at the same time you can also use this day as a celebration for some of the great things he has accomplished in his career,” Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said.
Dempsey announced Wednesday that he’s retiring at age 35 after 15 years of playing professionally. He was mostly a sub with the Sounders this summer, and that, combined with age and injury, prompted him to decide now was the time to walk away even with two months left in the MLS regular season.
NFL
Browns release Kendricks after charges
CLEVELAND — Mychal Kendricks’ bad week just got worse.
After being charged Wednesday with trading cash kickbacks, NFL tickets and invitations to exclusive events for insider stock tips netting him roughly $1.2 million in profits, the former Eagle was released by the Cleveland Browns just months after being cut by the Eagles and signed by Cleveland.
Browns’ GM John Dorsey released the following statement:
“Prior to signing Mychal, we were informed that there was a financial situation that he had been involved with in 2014. We were told Mychal had fully cooperated with investigators as a victim. From what was communicated at that time and based on the numerous questions we asked and further due diligence on our part, including checking with the league office, there was no information discovered that conveyed otherwise.
“Recently, we were provided an update on the matter and the circumstances have changed. We are now dealing with a different set of facts and the additional information we’ve gathered has led us to the decision to release Mychal from our team. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this situation, we will have no further comments.”
Kendricks could face up to 25 years in prison for charges of conspiracy and securities fraud.
BRIDGEWATER DEALT: The New Orleans Saints have agreed to acquire veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick from the New York Jets for a third-round draft pick on Wednesday.
While record-setting quarterback Drew Brees is entrenched as New Orleans’ starter, the move signifies that Saints coach Sean Payton was not entirely comfortable with either veteran Tom Savage or second-year pro Taysom Hill serving as Brees’ backup.
The trade brings more clarity to the Jets’ quarterback situation. It appears rookie Sam Darnold is the starter after being given every opportunity to win the job in a competition that included Bridgewater and incumbent Josh McCown.
Darnold is 29-for-45 for 244 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the preseason and started the past two games, a strong signal that he would open the season under center when New York is at Detroit on Sept. 10.
Bridgewater arguably outplayed Darnold this summer, going 28-for-38 for 316 yards, two TDs and one interception.
NHL
Brodeur returns to Devils
NEWARK, N.J. — Martin Brodeur is back with the New Jersey Devils organization many hoped he’d never leave.
Brodeur rejoined the Devils on Wednesday as executive vice president of business development, a shift from the hockey management job he held for three years as assistant general manager of the St. Louis Blues. He returns to the franchise he led to the Stanley Cup three times and became the NHL’s all-time-leading goaltender in victories.
“It feels fantastic to be back home here in New Jersey,” Brodeur said. “This unique opportunity will allow me to build on existing relationships in the business community and take on a new challenge in my career. I’ve been able to work in all facets of the game of hockey and have had a growing interest in the business surrounding the game.”
The 46-year-old will report to team president Hugh Weber and will work on business opportunities for the Devils, Prudential Center and the community.
Brodeur spent 21 of his 22 NHL seasons with New Jersey, lifting the Cup in 1995, 2000 and 2003 and winning the Vezina Trophy four times as the league’s best goalie. He signed with the Blues in December 2014 to continue his playing career and upon retirement moved into the front office, eventually becoming assistant GM to Doug Armstrong.
