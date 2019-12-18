FUNDRAISER
Chicken and fish at Legion
The La Crosse American Legion Post 52 baseball team will hold a chicken and fish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Post 52, located at the corner of Sixth and Market streets. Cost is $10 for batter fried or boiled fish or a fish/chicken combo meal. Cost is $9 for chicken wings or chicken tenders, and $6 for fish or chicken sandwich meal. Meal includes baked potato or fries, coleslaw, rolls, salad, plus coffee or milk.
All proceeds benefit the La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team.