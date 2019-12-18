Chicken and fish at Legion

The La Crosse American Legion Post 52 baseball team will hold a chicken and fish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Post 52, located at the corner of Sixth and Market streets. Cost is $10 for batter fried or boiled fish or a fish/chicken combo meal. Cost is $9 for chicken wings or chicken tenders, and $6 for fish or chicken sandwich meal. Meal includes baked potato or fries, coleslaw, rolls, salad, plus coffee or milk.