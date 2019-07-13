NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers fall to Huskies
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Huskies scored twice in the bottom of the first inning to take control for good and beat the La Crosse Loggers 6-0 in a Northwoods League game on Saturday.
The Loggers (24-23 overall, 7-4 second half) received a pair of hit from Jack Filby, but couldn’t do anything with them. Filby singled in the sixth and eighth innings.
Ryan Holgate, JT Schwartz and Matthew Stinebiser also had one hit apiece for the Loggers, who are now tied with the Huskies (20-27, 7-4) for second place in the Great Plains East Division.
NFL
Elliott fighting charges
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is fighting back against a Las Vegas security guard who has pressed charges against him for an alleged assault in May.
Per Enzo Marino of Fox 5 Las Vegas, Kyle Johnson has pressed charges with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department against Elliott for allegedly bumping him into a fence at a music festival May 19.
Elliott was cuffed and detained but not arrested in the incident. No charges were filed by the Las Vegas police department. And none were expected to be.
Now, that Johnson has decided to file charges and Elliott and his lawyers are fighting back, accusing Johnson of extortion.
Per sources, Elliott apologized to Johnson after the incident and even took a picture with him. At the time, Johnson said he was unsure if he would press charges but was seeking a sincere apology from Elliott.
The incident was investigated by the NFL, and the league ruled Elliott would not be suspended because he did not violate the league’s personal conduct policy.
TOUR DE FRANCE
French pair surges in Stage 8
SAINT-ETIENNE, France — As their country prepares to celebrate Bastille Day, Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot were in the mood for fireworks a day in advance at the Tour de France.
Carrying the hopes of a country that has not seen a homegrown Tour winner in 34 years, the French pair emerged as the big winners on Saturday of the leg-punishing Stage 8 in the Massif Central which saw Geraint Thomas crash and lose ground in the defense of his title.
After five hours of exhaustion on the saddle across seven short but punishing climbs, Alaphilippe claimed back the yellow jersey with one of his trademarks attacks, while Pinot asserted himself as a strong contender for the final victory by gaining time on Thomas and co.
A spectacular rider with an aggressive style, Alaphilippe is, however, limited in mountains and has no real hope of keeping the jersey to the end. But Pinot is in the form of his life. He can compete with the best above 2,000 meters, an asset giving him hope he can succeed cycling great Bernard Hinault, the last Frenchman to win the Tour in 1985.
“They’ve got some real punch,” Thomas said. “They’re the ones to watch.”
Alaphilippe abandoned his yellow jersey for just six seconds to Giulio Ciccone on Thursday at the Planche des Belles Filles ski station. He knew he had a golden chance to get it back on rollercoaster terrain suiting his skills.
“I will wear the yellow jersey on Bastille Day, for a Frenchman there is nothing better,” Alaphilippe said after finishing the stage in third place, just behind Pinot.
Thomas De Gendt won the 200-kilometer (124-mile) trek after a long breakaway effort at the front.
