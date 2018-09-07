COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Viterbo inches past William Woods
The Viterbo University volleyball team (9-3) started slow, then finished strong in a 23-25, 27-25, 25-17, 26-24 win over William Woods University (4-6) Friday at Beggs Gymnasium.
Viterbo out-hit William Woods 56-38 behind the powerful arms of sophomores Lydia Xu and Maya Roberts, who had 12 kills apiece. Sophomore Lauryn Sobasky set up the offense with 30 assists, while Chloe Jakscht added 19. Rachel Frankowski tallied 14 kills to lead the V-Hawks’ defense.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Luther sweeps Black River Falls
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Knights (13-1, 2-0) won their 53rd consecutive Coulee Conference dual by sweeping Black River Falls 7-0.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl earned their 14th straight win by defeating Carmen Redbird and Gabrielle Kovers 6-0, 6-0 to remain unbeaten. The No. 2 doubles team of Alissa Fruit and Feith Struemke improved to 12-2 by defeating Lauren Lund and Alena Cornelius 6-0, 6-1.
TENNIS
Nadal injured, puts del Potro in final
NEW YORK — Rafael Nadal felt the pain sear into his right knee early in his U.S. Open semifinal, on what he called “a bad movement.” It was a familiar pain, one that he’s dealt with off-and-on for years.
The defending champion looked up at his guest box and indicated something was wrong. He tried to continue. Eventually, he could not.
Nadal stopped playing after dropping the opening two sets Friday night, putting Juan Martin del Potro back in a Grand Slam final for the first time since winning the 2009 title at Flushing Meadows.
“That was not a tennis match at the end. Just one player playing, the other staying on one side of the court,” Nadal said. “I hate to retire, but staying one more set out there, playing like this, would be too much for me.”
Del Potro was leading 7-6 (3), 6-2 after two hours of play when Nadal shook his head and said he had to stop.
“Of course, it’s not the best way to win a match,” said del Potro, who hugged Nadal when it was over. “I don’t like to see him suffering on court today. So I’m sad for him.
