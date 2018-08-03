NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers stay hot, top Bucks for fifth straight victory
WATERLOO, Iowa — The La Crosse Loggers continued their push for a second-half North Division title Friday night, as coach Brian Lewis’ team stopped the Waterloo Bucks 5-2 before 1,002 fans at Riverfront Stadium.
La Crosse, winners of five straight, is 20-9 in the second half and 37-27 overall. With eight games to play, the Loggers remained a half-game behind league-leading Duluth (20-8), which pounded Mankato at Wade Stadium.
La Crosse begins a four-game homestand on Saturday, hosting the Willmar Stingers at 6:05 p.m. at Copeland Park.
The Loggers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Braiden Ward doubled, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Mike Rothenberg. La Crosse made it 2-0 in the second, thanks to a single by Donta Williams, who later scored on an error.
La Crosse tacked on another run in the third inning, thanks to a hit and two Waterloo errors, and scored two more in the fifth.
That was more than enough for starter Bill Chillari, a sophomore left-hander from Duke. Chillari allowed one earned run off six hits over 7⅔ innings. He struck out five and walked one. Trent Sidwell tossed 1⅓ innings of scoreless relief.
LEGION BASEBALL
La Crescent edges New London Spicer at State Tournament
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — Even a five-hour weather delay couldn’t derail the La Crescent American Legion baseball team Friday. Despite a weather system with strong rain and flashes of lightning, La Crescent (28-6) was able to post a 4-3 win over New London Spicer in the first round of the Minnesota Division II State Legion Tournament.
La Crescent opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Cade McCool raced home after Jaden Moore doubled. La Crescent extended its lead in the sixth, thanks to a sacrifice fly from Hayden Hoiness. La Crescent added two more runs in the seventh inning, thanks to run-scoring hits from Wieser and Nick Peterson. Wieser earned the win, tossing 3⅔ innings.
La Crescent is set to continue tournament play against Stephen-Argyle at 5 p.m. Saturday.
GOLF
Thomas, Fleetwood, Poulter share Firestone lead
AKRON, Ohio — Nobody has a better scoring average Saturday on the PGA Tour than Tiger Woods, and the Bridgestone Invitational would be a good time to keep that up.
Woods might not have a choice. Neither will Rory McIlroy, Jason Day or anyone else wanting to keep pace.
Tommy Fleetwood took advantage of another soft day of good scoring at Firestone with a 7-under 63. So did PGA champion Justin Thomas, who was particularly sharp with his putter for a 64. They shared the lead with Ian Poulter, who had a head start with his career-low 62 and backed it up decently enough Friday with a 67. They all played early and finished at 11-under 129.
No one could catch them, mainly because there was just enough breeze to cause just enough doubt.
Even so, 45 players from the 71-man field were under par, a rarity at Firestone. Woods, whose last victory was five years ago when he won this World Golf Championship for a record eighth time, got within four shots of the lead with a tee shot to 2 feet on the par-3 12th hole. He went 1 over the rest of the way for a 68, leaving him five shots behind.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Meyer defends himself; former assistant denies abuse
Urban Meyer defended himself Friday, admitting he was not forthright with reporters when questioned about 2015 allegations of domestic violence against one of his assistant coaches, but also insisting he handled the situation properly at the time.
The assistant Meyer fired, Zach Smith, also spoke up, denying he abused his wife, backing his former boss and placing Ohio State’s athletic director into the middle of the picture.
Two days after Ohio State sidelined Meyer and opened an investigation into what its superstar coach knew and did about accusations of abuse made against Smith by his ex-wife, two central figures in this college football drama answered some questions — and left much to be explained.
Meyer posted a statement addressed to Buckeyes fans on Twitter not long after his team, expected to be one of the best in the nation, opened practice for the upcoming season without him. Meyer was put on paid administrative leave Wednesday.
While Meyer’s statement was still being digested, Smith went on Columbus radio station 105.7 The Zone. In the interview , Smith said Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith questioned him during the 2015 football about the allegations made by Courtney Smith that fall. Police reports were made about two separate incidents, but Zach Smith has never been criminally charged.
Zach Smith was fired last week by Meyer, a few days after his wife obtained a protective order against him.
