Onalaska’s Manglitz named Wis Prep Hockey’s player of week
Kaley Manglitz is heating up, and that has been a good thing for the Onalaska co-op girls hockey team, which beat Rochester Mayo Tuesday to push its winning streak to four.
Manglitz, a senior who finished her football career as Onalaska’s all-time scoring leader among kickers, has 10 goals and nine assists during the Hilltoppers’ current winning streak. For her effort, on Tuesday Manglitz was named Wisconsin Prep Hockey’s girls player of the week for her performance last week.
Onalaska started the season with a 2-4-1 record in its first seven games, but is 8-6-1 with five wins in its last six games.
Manglitz leads the team with 19 goals and 19 assists while playing 14 of 15 games, and she has been held scoreless just twice.
Manglitz had five goals and four assists in an 11-6 win over the Icebergs (a co-op based in Stoughton) on Friday and followed it up with four goals in a 6-4 win over Brookfield on Saturday.
Manglitz also had a hat trick in a 9-3 win over the Badger Lightning on Dec. 18. She also had three assists in that victory and has 23 of her team-best 33 points in the last six games.
Truck driver in crash of hockey team’s bus pleads guilty
MELFORT, Saskatchewan — The truck driver involved in the deadly crash with a junior hockey team’s bus last April has pleaded guilty to all charges.
Sixteen people died and 13 players were injured when Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s semi loaded with peat moss collided with the Humboldt Broncos’ bus in rural Saskatchewan.
Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Lawyer Mark Brayford said outside court Tuesday that his client told him he doesn’t “want to make things any worse” by going to trial. Sidhu was beside him with his head down.
A sentencing hearing is to begin Jan. 28. The maximum penalty for dangerous driving causing death is 14 years and 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Girls basketball player remains benched for $857.20 check
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — One of the nation’s top girls high school basketball players appears likely to remain benched for her entire senior season after spending part of last summer playing with USA Basketball.
Maori Davenport, who received an $857.20 check from USA Basketball that was later repaid, has been trying to get into games this season in Troy, Alabama after being suspended by state high school officials.
Davenport, a Charles Henderson High School senior and Rutgers signee, was ruled ineligible on Nov. 30 after receiving the money for “lost wages.” She was a member of the U.S. team that won the gold medal in a tournament in Mexico City.
“Maori has not done a doggone thing, except receive a check from doggone USA Basketball,” Rutgers coach Vivian Stringer said recently. “It was grown-ups at fault. And grown-ups did not lay claim to that.”
Alabama high school officials agree adults are a fault, but are standing by their decision, saying the rules are the rules. Two appeals on Davenport’s behalf have been denied and Monday state officials defended the suspension.
Browns huddle in search for coach; Kitchens seen as favorite
CLEVELAND — One week into their expansive coaching search, the Browns are huddling.
After conducting interviews with seven candidates in seven days, general manager John Dorsey and members of the team’s search committee, which includes owner Jimmy Haslam, were not expected to meet with anyone on Tuesday and could be evaluating their next move.
It’s possible they’ve already found Cleveland’s ninth coach since 1999 or Dorsey and Co. could be waiting to speak with assistants on teams still in the playoffs.
To this point, the Browns have met with interim coach Gregg Williams, offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, former Indianapolis and Detroit coach Jim Caldwell, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Kitchens has emerged as a favorite along with Stefanski, who according to several reports is returning to the Browns’ facility in Berea, Ohio, for a second interview.
The Browns are not commenting on any interviews until they are completed.
Dorsey had been expected to meet with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, but nothing has been scheduled. Dorsey and McCarthy spent seven years together working with the Packers, and by all accounts, the two men have a solid relationship.
Twins to retire Mauer’s number in June
MINNEAPOLIS — Last month, the Twins surprised Joe Mauer at his alma mater, Cretin-Derham Hall, with the announcement that they would retire his number during the upcoming season.
Tuesday, they announced a date. June 15 will be “Joe Mauer Day” at Target Field as the team hosts a pregame ceremony honoring the Twins great and hanging up No. 7 for good.
The Twins will release more details about the event, which will take place before a 6:10 p.m. game against the Kansas City Royals, in the future. The first 20,000 fans in attendance to that game will receive a No. 7 hat.
The team also announced a series of Mauer bobblehead giveaways. The first one, which will be given away on May 24, will feature Mauer swinging in his high school jersey. The second one, on July 19, will depict Mauer playing catcher in his major league debut. On Aug. 24, they will commemorate his 2009 season when he was the American League MVP and took home a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award. The last one, on Sept. 7, will be from the final game of Mauer’s career.
The completed set of four, given out to the first 10,000 fans in attendance at each game, will form the No. 7 at the base of the bobbleheads.
