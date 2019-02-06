MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eagles drop heartbreaker
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team had three looks at the basket in the closing seconds Wednesday night at River Falls, but none of them fell in a 60-58 loss.
The Eagles (15-7, 8-3), who sit in second place in the WIAC, got senior Ben Meinholz a good look on a jumper with 5 seconds to go, but the miss was corralled by senior Brendon Manning, who missed the put-back chance. The same went for Zac Haese's put-back try with 2 seconds remaining.
"We didn't play good basketball on the road," UW-L coach Kent Dernbach said. "We turn it over eight times in the first half and eight times in the second half, you combine that with playing against a good team, and we made it really difficult on ourselves tonight."
Meinholz finished with a game-high 18 points on 6 of 17 shooting, and Manning had 13 points and seven boards. River Falls (9-13, 3-8) was led by Austin Heidecker's 14 points.
Brownlee's buzzer-beater lifts Western
AUSTIN, Minn. — Western Technical College's Josh Brownlee hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left on Wednesday to give the Cavaliers an 88-85 win over Riverland Community College.
The Cavaliers led 46-33 at halftime, but Riverland needed about 10 minutes to tie the game.
Kadar Farah had 35 points — including eight made 3s — and 13 rebounds in the win.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Holt, Lee, others make commitments
West Salem High School senior Brendan Holt committed to play linebacker for the University of Sioux Falls on Wednesday as players around the country made official their plans on a national signing day.
Holt was a force on both sides of the ball for the Panthers, contributing as much as a running back as a linebacker.
Three city players are headed to Winona State University. Aquinas senior lineman Tom Lee, Central offensive lineman Alec Morris and Logan safety Malik Brown all announced that they will become Warriors.
G-E-T senior Gage Jessesski, the Coulee Conference's lineman of the year, is headed to Minnesota-Moorhead.
HIGH SCHOOL SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
Grode, Benson record sweeps
Max Grode of the Central/Logan co-op won both skiing races Wednesday at Mount La Crosse in a dual against Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem.
In the first race of the Giant Slalom, Grode won with a time of 17.25 seconds ahead of teammate Spencer Herlitzke (18.05). In Race 2, Grode won in 16.95 while Robbie Ruprecht of A/O/WS was second with a time of 17.84.
Elsa Benson swept both races in the girls division. Benson finished in 18.36 seconds in the first race while Olivia Sexauer finished second (19.59) and Natalie Oelke in third (20.09). In Race 2, Sexauer was second (20.04) and Natalie Oelke (20.09) behind Benson (18.99).
In men's snowboarding, Ethan Melde (20.61) and Max Earley (20.32) took victories in the two races. On the women's side, Camille Blake took victories in both runs, and her fastest time was in the first run in 20.95.
Makayla Carney was second in both runs.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gophers add All-American
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota has added one more scholarship player to the 2019 recruiting class with safety Gervarrius Owens, a first team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American selection last year at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Owens will have three seasons of eligibility remaining for the Gophers, who also announced Wednesday the addition of 10 players to the roster as walk-ons on national signing day. Eight of those players are from Minnesota. Defensive back Austin Winfield, who's from Texas, previously lived in the state. He's the son of former Vikings standout Antoine Winfield and the brother of Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
The Gophers signed 21 scholarship players and two walk-ons in the early signing period in December. They later added defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame.
MLB
MLB, players considering changes
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and its players are discussing bold changes to spark the sport that include a three-batter minimum before a pitching change except at the start of an inning, a single trade deadline set before the All-Star break and expanded rosters.
The union renewed its push to extend the designated hitter to the National League, suggested amateur draft incentives for winning records and penalties for losing records and proposed a change in service-time rules that would lead to faster free agency for top rookies held in the minor leagues early in the season. Management proposed expanding minimum time on the disabled list and optional assignments to the minor leagues to 15 days.
The talks are an expansion of the ones last offseason in which management threatened to implement a pitch clock, then backed off but did institute limits on mound visits without pitching changes. Management made its proposal on Jan. 14, the union responded last Friday and discussions are ongoing.
NFL
Falcons cut leading scorer
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons released kicker Matt Bryant on Wednesday, ending the 10-year run of the team's all-time leading scorer.
The decision to not renew the team's option on the 43-year-old Bryant comes despite another strong season in 2018, when he made 20 of 21 field goals and 33 of 35 extra points.
Bryant's only missed field goal was from 53 yards at Green Bay. He said the miss was "probably like a 60-yarder on a normal field."
Health concerns could have played a role in the Falcons' decision. Bryant missed three games with a hamstring injury. Bryant insisted he is healthy.
"I'm not retiring and I feel fine and plan on feeling even better with some changes to my offseason program," he said on Twitter
