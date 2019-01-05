ABA
Showtime cancel weekend games
The La Crosse Showtime announced Friday that ABA games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday against the Chicago Steam have been canceled.
The team has moved its home games to Holy Cross Seminary on La Crosse’s South Side — home of the Western Technical College men’s and women’s basketball teams — and is scheduled to resume play with a home game on Jan. 12 against the Akron Aviators.
Ticket prices for games are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 13-17 and free for those 12 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
N. Dakota State wins another title
FRISCO, Texas — Easton Stick ran for three touchdowns and threw two quick scoring passes to Darrius Shepherd in a wild start to the second half as North Dakota State won its record seventh FCS championship with a 38-24 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday.
Holmen High School graduate Seth Wilson ran four times for 20 yards in the win.
North Dakota State (15-0) has won all seven of its FCS titles over the past eight seasons.
Stick, who succeeded Carson Wentz as NDSU’s quarterback, threw for 198 yards and ran for 121 in his 49th victory to become the winningest FCS quarterback. Stick leaves with school records for total yards (11,216), passing yards (8,693) and 129 total touchdowns (88 passing, 41 rushing).
It also was the last game for Bison coach Chris Klieman, who now takes over as Kansas State’s coach after going 69-6 with a record-matching four FCS titles in his five seasons since being promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach at NDSU.
Eastern Washington (12-3) got to within 17-10 with a 2-yard touchdown on a fake field goal in the final minute of the first half. Holder and backup quarterback Gunner Talkington took the snap and was still on his knee when he shuffled the ball to a sweeping Jayce Gilder, who dived into the end zone.
MLB
Brewers send Broxton to Mets
NEW YORK — The New York Mets acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, giving them a center field option in addition to Juan Lagares.
The Mets sent reliever Bobby Wahl to the Brewers along with a pair of minor leaguers, right-handed reliever Adam Hill and infielder Felix Valerio.
Broxton had four home runs, 11 RBI and a .179 batting average in 51 games for Milwaukee last season. While he stole 23 bases in 2016 and 21 the following year, he swiped just five last season. A right-handed batter, he hit 20 homers in 2017 but struck out 175 times.
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen called the 28-year-old Broxton a “dynamic athlete with the ability to impact the game in the outfield, on the bases and with his bat.”
Lagares had little depth behind him on the roster, with corner outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo his likely backups in center before the trade. Yoenis Cespedes is recovering from surgery on both heels and New York is not certain when he will return.
Wahl, a 26-year-old righty, was acquired by the Mets from Oakland in July as part of the deal that sent closer Jeurys Familia to the Athletics. Wahl went 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in seven games with the Mets and was 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA for New York’s and Oakland’s Triple-A teams last season.
Brewers general manager David Stearns says Wahl “has the arsenal to be a very quality major league reliever and has dominated the upper levels of the minor leagues.”
Hill, a right-handed reliever, was selected out of South Carolina in the fourth round of last year's amateur draft. He went 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA in nine games for the Class A Brooklyn Cyclones.
NFL
Jets interview McCarthy
NEW YORK — The New York Jets’ search for a new coach is kicking into high gear.
The team announced Saturday it completed its interview with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, the third known coach to meet with New York since Todd Bowles was fired last Sunday night.
The Jets met with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday, and former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Friday. And, they’re far from done with sitting down with candidates.
New York is also expected to interview Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard in Dallas on Sunday and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken early next week.
ESPN reported that Monken will meet with the Jets on Tuesday after interviewing with Green Bay on Saturday and Cincinnati on Monday.
McCarthy had a 125-77-2 regular-season record in 13 seasons with the Packers, and went 10-8 in the postseason — including a Super Bowl victory over Pittsburgh to cap the 2010 season.
