HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Blugolds third in Division 3 state rankings
The Aquinas High School volleyball team is in the No. 3 spot in Division 3 for this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.
The Blugolds took a 9-1 record into Tuesday’s MVC match against Central and trail only No. 1 Stratford (15-0) and No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran (3-4), which won last season’s WIAA state championship.
Neenah is ranked first in Division 1, East Troy is No. 1 in Division 2 and Clayton is the No. 1 team in Division 4.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Bangor second in Small Division rankings
The Bangor High School football team (2-0) kept its spot as the No. 2 team in the Small Division of The Associated Press state rankings this week.
The Cardinals, the only Coulee Region team receiving votes, were also second in last week’s poll and beat Loyal 28-6 in Week 2. Bangor has won 16 straight games and hosts Royall in a Scenic Bluffs Conference opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Meyer met with team after suspension announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer’s current suspension and previous paid leave have restricted him from talking football with his staff and athletes during August with one exception — a team meeting the day after the suspension was announced.
Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith were allowed to meet with the players and coaches for about 45 minutes last Thursday, according to emails sent to Meyer by the senior vice president for human resources, Susan Basso.
The emails outlining the details of Meyer’s suspension were obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday through an open records request and first reported by Ohio State’s campus newspaper, The Lantern. Meyer can’t attend practices, meetings or official events, and can’t conduct any business related to being head coach. He also will lose six weeks of salary — approximately $500,000 — in a year he is slated to earn $7.6 million under a deal that runs through 2022. Meyer and Smith were suspended over their handling of a now-fired assistant coach who was accused of domestic violence. Meyer resumes some coaching duties Monday but can’t coach during the first three games. He will be allowed to run practices after the team’s first game.
TENNIS
Djokovic turns to ‘survival mode’ to win at US Open
NEW YORK — His cheeks red, hair matted with sweat, Novak Djokovic appeared to be in such distress as he trudged to a changeover on a steamy U.S. Open afternoon that someone suggested it would be a good idea to have a trash can at the ready, just in case he lost his lunch.
Djokovic sat down and removed his shirt. He guzzled water from a plastic bottle. He placed one cold towel around his neck, a second across his lap and a third between his bare upper back and the seat.
He was not even 1½ hours into his first match at Flushing Meadows in two years, and while Djokovic eventually would get past Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 Tuesday, it was a bit of an ordeal. “Survival mode,” Djokovic called it.
With the temperature topping 95 degrees (33 Celsius) and the humidity approaching 50 percent — and that combination making it feel more like 105 (40 C) — nearly everything became a struggle for every player across the grounds on Day 2 of the U.S. Open, so much so that no fewer than five quit their matches, with three citing cramps or heat exhaustion.
About 2 hours into the day’s schedule, the U.S. Tennis Association decided to do something it never had at this tournament: offer men the chance to take a 10-minute break before the fourth set if a match went that far. That is similar to the existing rule for women, which allows for 10 minutes of rest before a third set when there is excessive heat.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pass eager to lead Louisville after Heisman-winner Jackson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jawon Pass has plenty of confidence. The Louisville quarterback will need all of it for both his major challenges this season.
First there’s succeeding 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Pass has spent two seasons preparing for that.
Then there’s showing what he’s learned from that tutorial in his first collegiate start on Saturday, facing reigning national champion Alabama, the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
“I wouldn’t change it if I could,” Pass said of facing the powerhouse Crimson Tide. “It’s a great opportunity for us as a team to go out and get a win.
“I think I’d be nervous no matter who we’d play, just having a certain feeling in my first start. But I’ll be all right. I won’t be that nervous,” he said.
How the passer nicknamed “Puma” fills the offensive void left by the departure of the best player in program history is a long-term key for Louisville.
Nobody expects the 6-foot-4, 231-pound Pass to replicate the dual-threat dominance of Jackson, who broke multiple school and Atlantic Coast Conference records while compiling 13,175 yards of total offense and 119 touchdowns. That’s not saying Pass isn’t capable of doing damage with his arm and feet, or that expectations are lowered. He just wants to define himself.
