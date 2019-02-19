COLLEGE SPORTS
UW-L’s McCray named WIAC player of week
UW-La Crosse’s Taulvish McCray, a senior guard from Neenah, Wis., was named WIAC player of the week for his performance the week ending Feb. 16. McCray averaged 9.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in two Eagles’ victories as UW-L finished the regular season 17-8 overall and 10-4 in the WIAC.
McCray had eight points and three assists, including his final one on a Ben Meinholz layup with 44 seconds left to cut UW-L’s deficit to one point against No. 3-ranked UW-Oshkosh. UW-L went on to record a 66-61 victory, handing the Titans their first conference loss. McCray finished with 11 points and two steals in a 66-54 win at UW-Stout on Saturday, including a key three-point field goal with 2:13 remaining.
UW-L’s distance medley relay team cited
UW-L’s distance medley relay team, which consists of Samuel Hinz, Charlie Handrick, Brian Hansford and Joshua Schraeder, won the distance medley relay (9:55.25) in record-setting fashion at the North Central College (Ill.) F. Slick Invitational on Friday to earn the WIAC’s track honors for the week ending Feb. 16.
The Eagles time of 9:55.25 set a school record, breaking the previous mark of 9:56.64 set by Tyler Heinz, Nick Tehan, David Stilin and Jamie Bottcher in 2013. Hinz, Handrick, Hansford and Schraeder also set an Al B. Carius Track record. The time of 9:55.25 ranks first in NCAA Division III.
MLB
AP source: Machado, Padres agree to $300M, 10-year deal
SAN DIEGO — With their city’s long-suffering fans desperate for a winner, the rebuilding San Diego Padres delivered their splashiest free agent signing ever by agreeing with All-Star infielder Manny Machado on a $300 million, 10-year deal.
A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced. Machado can opt out after five years and become a free agent again, the person said.
Machado’s agreement would be the second-largest in baseball history behind Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million, 13-year deal signed with the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2015 season. It would be the highest deal for a free agent, topping Alex Rodriguez’s $275 million, 10-year contract with the New York Yankees from 2008-17.
More records may be broken soon. Free agent outfielder Bryce Harper could top Stanton’s deal in coming days or weeks.
That won’t matter a bit to Padres fans, who have never celebrated a World Series title and were keeping their fingers crossed in recent days as it became apparent that their team, with a mostly sad-sack history stretching back a half-century, actually had a chance at landing Machado, who is only 26.
PGA
Day commits to play at 3M Open
BLAINE, Minn. — The list of PGA Tour stars who have committed to play in July’s 3M Open grew by one more when world’s 11th-ranked and 2015 PGA champion Jason Day joined the field at the PGA Tour’s return to Minnesota for the first time in 50 years.
The 31-year-old Australian is the third player in the world rankings’ top 15 who has committed to play at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine July 1-7. He follows No. 5 Bryson DeChambeau and current Masters champion and 15th-ranked Patrick Reed, who starred in the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.
A 12-time PGA Tour winner, Day won twice last season and finished tied for fifth at the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last two times out on the tour this season.
He won that PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in nearby Wisconsin and also won the Players Championship in 2016.
The 2017 Players champion Si Woo Kim and K.J. Choi also have committed to play in Blaine. DeChambeau was the first, in December, followed in January by Reed, who will return to an area where he starred for the U.S. Ryder Cup team in its victory over Europe.
The 156 players who will comprise the 3M Open field have until 4 p.m. Central time June 28 to officially enter and can withdraw at any time.
NFL
Jaguars hire former Packers DC Capers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former NFL head coach Dom Capers has joined Jacksonville’s coaching staff as senior defensive assistant, returning to the Jaguars two decades after his first stint with the team.
The team says Capers will work closely with defensive coordinator Todd Wash and the other assistants on that side of the ball. Capers served as Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator from 1999-2000 under current executive Tom Coughlin.
Capers was the head coach of two NFL expansion teams — the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and the Houston Texans (2002-05). Most recently, he served as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator (2009-17). He was out of the league last season, but spent countless time at Jacksonville’s practice facility.
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says Capers “has career experiences and accomplishments that will benefit our coaches and our players. He adds a unique perspective and veteran presence that will be valuable assets to immediately help us.”
Barr, Vikings don’t seem close to deal
EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings could take control of the contract of linebacker Anthony Barr, a four-time Pro Bowl player, but it seems an unlikely action given the cost, the team’s salary cap situation and the front office’s history with the franchise tag.
Barr and the Vikings are approaching a forgettable anniversary.
The veteran linebacker first realized last spring he wasn’t getting a contract extension and sat out a week of voluntary OTAs while buying an insurance policy on himself. In a December sit-down with the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Barr said he personally got involved in contract negotiations, only to quickly eject.
The Vikings’ offers were “not really what I had expected,” Barr said.
The Vikings could take control of the contract of the four-time Pro Bowl player Tuesday, but it seems an unlikely action given the cost, the team’s salary cap situation and the front office’s history with the franchise tag. A two-week window has opened for teams to use the one-year franchise or transition tags, which the Vikings last placed on linebacker Chad Greenway in 2011 before agreeing to a long-term deal before the start of that season.
