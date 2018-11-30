NFL
Chiefs cut Hunt after RB put on NFL exempt list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt on Friday night after video surfaced that showed the NFL’s reigning rushing champion knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February.
The team issued a statement shortly after the NFL had placed Hunt on its Commissioner Exemption List that said the running back lied when asked about the incident by team officials. The team said “the video today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”
Hunt was at the Chiefs’ facility earlier Friday in preparation for Sunday’s trip to Oakland, but he was excused and sent home shortly after TMZ posted the video online. It shows Hunt being restrained several times by friends before pushing a woman to the ground, where he proceeds to kick her. Police were called to the scene during the Feb. 10 incident, no charges were filed. The police did not respond to several requests for comment Friday night.
“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue,” the Chiefs said. “As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions.”
The Chiefs and the NFL have been aware of Hunt’s incident since it occurred, but much like the case involving former Ravens running back Ray Rice, the shocking video brought a new dimension to the case. It showed Hunt lunging toward a woman and several others in the hotel hallway, and the second-year pro being restrained several times before knocking two people down.
GOLF
Stenson, Rahm tied for lead in the Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas — In his first trip to the Hero World Challenge, it didn’t take Jon Rahm long to figure out how to score. Being aggressive starts with keeping the ball in play. And with five par 5s and a pair of reachable par 4s at Albany Golf Club, plenty of birdies should be available. That was the case Friday, when Rahm made birdies on half of his holes for a 9-under 63 to share the lead with Henrik Stenson, who had a 66.
“I hit it so solid off the tee, I was always in the fairway with a short club in,” Rahm said. “I think the best way to describe it, having five par 5s and two relatively short par 4s, out of those seven holes I got six birdies. So I capitalized on the easier holes today. Didn’t seem like much could go wrong.”
Only the end went wrong for tournament host Tiger Woods, and it could have been worse.
Woods was 5 under for his round and trying to stay in the thick of his holiday event when he drove into a palm bush on the 18th hole. He dropped to one knee to pop the ball back to the grass, came up just short of the green, chipped weakly and made double bogey for a 69.
MLB
Hamilton, Garcia, Schoop cut loose; Cubs keep Russell
NEW YORK — Speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton and 2017 All-Stars Avisail Garcia and Jonathan Schoop became free agents Friday when they were among 43 players cut loose by teams that failed to offer 2019 contracts, but the Chicago Cubs hung onto shortstop Addison Russell despite his 40-game domestic violence suspension that extends until May.
Cubs president of president of baseball operations Theo Epstein called the decision a procedural step and said it “does not represent the finish line nor rubber-stamp his future” with them.
Teams had a deadline Friday to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
The 28-year-old Hamilton hit .236 with four homers and 29 RBI this year for last-place Cincinnati as his stolen bases dropped to 34, and the Reds did not want to pay the raise he would get in arbitration from his $4.6 million salary. Garcia was limited to 93 games last season for the White Sox because of discomfort in his right knee that led to surgery in October, and his batting average dropped from .330 to .236.
Schoop spent his entire career with Baltimore before Milwaukee acquired the second baseman at the July 31 trade deadline for second baseman Jonathan Villar and a pair of prospects. Schoop hit .202 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 46 games for the Brewers, then was 0 for 8 in the postseason. He made $8.5 million.
HOCKEY
Former GM Hextall ‘stunned’ Flyers fired him
VORHEES, N.J. — Former Philadelphia general manager Ron Hextall said he was stunned the Flyers fired him this week, despite their losing record.
Hextall, a former Flyers goalie, was fired Monday after 4 ½ seasons on the job.
“I didn’t see this coming in any way,” Hextall said Friday. “I was shocked. I was stunned, yeah.”
The Flyers are 10-12-2 and in last place in the Eastern Conference under coach Dave Hakstol headed into Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh. Flyers President Paul Holmgren said he fired Hextall because it had “become clear that we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team.”
Hextall had preached patience and tried to rebuild the Flyers through the draft instead of making short-term fixes with high-priced veterans. When the development didn’t come quick enough, Hextall was given the boot.
“There were a lot of things that just went the wrong way on us,” Hextall said.
Holmgren said this week the next general manager will decide Hakstol’s fate. Holmgren had few solid answers this week as to why he made the move, other than to repeatedly call Hextall “unyielding.”
