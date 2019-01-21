NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers sign two more
The La Crosse Loggers added two more players to their Northwoods League roster Monday by signing two freshmen from the University of Arizona.
Infielder/pitcher Tony Bullard and outfielder Ryan Holgate will join their Wildcats teammate and returning Loggers infielder Kyson Donahue fpr the 2019 season.
Bullard is a 6-foot-5 corner infielder and right-handed pitcher who attended John W. North High School in Riverside, Calif. Bullard batted .349 with seven home runs, nine doubles and 25 RBI as a senior in 2018 after batting .340 with eight HR, eight doubles, and 29 RBI in his junior season.
Joining Bullard will be Ryan Holgate, a 6-2 outfielder who attended Davis Senior High School near Sacramento, Calif. Holgate was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 32nd round of the 2018 draft after he batted .373 as a senior with six home runs and 31 RBI.
NBA
Rockets trade Melo
The Houston Rockets have agreed to send Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls.
Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, will not play a game for the Bulls, who will eventually trade or waive him before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, league sources said.
The teams wanted to complete the deal Monday, but the league office was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a trade call couldn’t be executed to finalize the deal, sources said. The trade will be completed Tuesday, sources said.
NHL
Coyle helps Wild to victory
LAS VEGAS — Charlie Coyle scored his second game-winning goal of the season with 5:31 remaining to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Monday.
With the win, the Wild moved past Colorado and Vancouver into the top wild-card slot in the Western Conference. Minnesota takes on Colorado on Wednesday, the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.
With the puck was loose in front of the net, Jared Spurgeon sent a perfect pass to Coyle, who beat Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury with a high shot that put the Wild in front.
Marcos Foligno, Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu also scored for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves and has stopped 64 of 67 shots in his last three games.
Alex Tuch and Max Pacioretty scored for the Golden Knights. Fleury made 18 saves for Vegas.
The loss kept Vegas in third place in the Pacific Division, behind first-place Calgary and San Jose.
NFL
Saints owner pledges changes
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson says she pledges to aggressively pursue changes in NFL policies that will promote more “fairness and integrity.”
Benson says it’s clear the Saints were “unfairly deprived” of a trip to the Super Bowl by the inaction of game officials “charged with creating a fair and equitable playing field.”
The Saints owner is referring to officials’ decision not to call a penalty on Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman for his early and high hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis while quarterback Drew Brees’ third-down pass was still in the air.
A penalty would have given the Saints a first down inside the Rams 10-yard line with about 1:45 left and allowed New Orleans to run out most of the remaining time left before trying a go-ahead field goal.
Instead, about 1:41 remained when the Saints took their last lead, and the Rams came back to win in overtime.
Benson has been the sole owner of the Saints since her husband, Tom, died last March.
MLB
Rivera unanimous HOF entry?
NEW YORK (AP) — Mariano Rivera figures to make quick work of his Hall of Fame ballot appearance, just as he did of opposing batters, and could even set another record when voting is announced Tuesday: for highest percentage of ballots.
No one has ever been a unanimous Hall of Fame selection. Ken Griffey Jr. holds the mark for the top percentage at 99.32 when he was on 437 of 440 ballots two years ago.
Rivera was picked by all 217 voters totaled through Monday afternoon by Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame vote tracker, about half the expected ballots.
Bill Ballou of The Telegram & Gazette in Worcester, Mass., wrote in November that because he didn’t plan to vote for Rivera, he wouldn’t submit a ballot.
“He has had a long career, albeit in a role I do not value, a role I equate with a PAT kicker in football or a shootout guy in hockey,” Ballou wrote. “Rivera could be the first Hall of Famer elected unanimously. I think I’m right about closers, but not so much that I would deny Rivera a chance to be the first unanimous Hall of Famer.”
REDS TRADE FOR SONNY GRAY: Sonny Gray’s unsuccessful stretch with the Yankees ended when New York traded the pitcher to Cincinnati after the 29-year-old right-hander agreed to a contract with the Reds that added $30.5 million from 2020-22.
New York received infield prospect Shed Long and a high pick in this year’s amateur draft, then flipped Long to Seattle for 21-year-old outfielder Josh Stowers. The Yankees sent the Reds left-hander Reiver Sanmartin in the moves Monday.
Coming off a last-place finish in the NL Central, the Reds have added Gray, Tanner Roark and Alex Wood to their rotation in offseason trades.
Cincinnati and New York agreed to a deal Friday, pending a window for Gray to reach a long-term deal. Gray and the Yankees settled on a $7.5 million, one-year contract on Jan. 11 that avoided salary arbitration. He had been eligible for free agency after this season, and his new deal raises his guarantee to $38 million over four seasons. The new contract includes a 2023 club option.
Gray was 15-16 with a 4.52 ERA overall for New York, which acquired him from Oakland in July 2017. He was dropped from the rotation last August after he smirked when fans booed as he walked off the Yankee Stadium mound in the third inning of a 7-5 loss to Baltimore. Gray had a 6.98 ERA at Yankee Stadium last year and a 3.17 ERA on the road.
New York receives the Reds’ competitive balance round A selection, currently about 36th overall.
Gray is 59-52 with a 3.66 ERA in six seasons with the Athletics and Yankees. He was an All-Star in 2015, his second straight 14-win season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.