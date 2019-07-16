MILWAUKEE BUCKS
Giannis gives baseball a shot
NEW YORK — In hoops, Giannis Antetokounmpo is court royalty. But in baseball, he’s a complete rookie.
In fact, the 24-year-old from Greece said he’d never even touched a baseball before he did so Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
The reigning NBA MVP was shocked.
“It was really heavy,” Antetokounmpo told The Associated Press. “I thought it would be lighter.”
The Milwaukee Bucks star went on to take a few swings in the batting cage beneath the stands before the Yankees faced the Tampa Bay Rays. The 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo got some coaching, with limited results — he swung and missed once with the ball on a tee, and made light contact on two other tries.
“I would be a terrible baseball player,” he said.
The “Greek Freak” was in the Bronx with his three brothers to promote his new signature sneaker and signed a pair for a fan — Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia.
Antetokounmpo watched the Yankees take batting practice, which reinforced his notion that he wasn’t destined for the diamond.
“I saw Aaron Judge hitting the ball into the stands. That’s amazing. You’ve got to be really strong to do that,” he said.
NFL
Vikings’ Thomas gets suspension
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.
The league announced the punishment Tuesday, the week before training camp begins. Thomas can participate in preseason practices and games. If he makes the team he’d be eligible to return to action Sept. 23.
Thomas was sentenced to three years of probation in May after pleading guilty to fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana. He was arrested at his apartment in January, when police officers found 143 grams of the drug.
Thomas appeared in five games for the Vikings last year as an undrafted rookie from Jacksonville State, where he finished his college career after playing his first two seasons at Auburn.
NBA
Simmons, 76ers agree to deal
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension.
Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016. He made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season and was the Rookie of the Year. He was an All-Star for the first time last season. He has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two seasons.
Philadelphia is 101-58 in regular-season games when Simmons plays. He has had 22 triple-doubles in the past two seasons, tied for third most in the league with Denver’s Nikola Jokic and trailing Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook (59) and the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (26).
Simmons also has had 80 double-doubles over the past two seasons.
“Ben Simmons is an important piece of our core and he is one of the NBA’s most dynamic and talented young players,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said.
KNICKS: Marcus Morris and Reggie Bullock, two of their offseason additions, have finalized contracts with the New York Knicks.
The forwards join Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Elfrid Payton and Wayne Ellington as free agents who the Knicks hope will improve what was the NBA’s worst team last season.
Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 75 games last season for Boston, his fifth straight season scoring more than 10 points per game. Bullock averaged 11.3 points while playing for Detroit and the Los Angeles Lakers. Terms of the deals announced Tuesday were not disclosed.
NHL
Wild re-sign Ryan Donato
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have re-signed three restricted free agents: forwards Ryan Donato and Nico Sturm and defenseman Carson Soucy.
Donato, a natural center who mostly played left wing after arriving from Boston, received a two-year, $3.8 million contract. He had four goals and 12 assists with 64 shots in 16 games for the Wild last season after the trade with the Bruins. The 23-year-old has 15 goals and 19 assists in 68 NHL games.
Sturm and Soucy got one-year, two-way deals. Sturm made his Wild debut in April after signing as a college free agent from Clarkson. Soucy spent last season in the AHL.
The signings were announced Tuesday by the Wild, who have four remaining restricted free agents including center Joel Eriksson Ek and left wing Kevin Fiala.
