The Haslams have fired five coaches since buying the team from Randy Lerner in 2012.

Dorsey had revamped the Browns during his two seasons as GM, but his hiring of Kitchens backfired as the Browns fell way short of expectations and missed the playoffs for the 17th straight season — the NFL's longest current drought.

In a statement, the Haslams thanked Dorsey for his efforts, saying "he has helped create a foundation that we need to continue to develop and build upon.'

The Haslams acknowledged Dorsey had “greatly” improved the team's talent but added "we fully recognized that our team did not meet its potential on or off the field and additional changes in leadership give us the best opportunity for success in the future.

Jags retain Marrone: The Jacksonville Jaguars are retaining coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite consecutive losing seasons.

Owner Shad Khan made the announcement Tuesday after “positive meetings” with Marrone, Caldwell, their staffs and several players.

“This is not the time to consider an overhaul of our organization,” Khan said.