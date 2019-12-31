COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rockweiler leads Viterbo over Carleton
Lowden Rockweiler finished with a career-best 18 points to help the Viterbo men's basketball team pick up a 78-69 over Carleton College Tuesday afternoon at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium.
The 6-foot-4 transfer from William Penn University, Rockweiler delivered his best game in a Viterbo uniform, finishing 6 of 11 from the field, including a 3-for-5 effort from beyond the arc to pace a Viterbo attack that saw four finish in double figures.
Robert Cunitz and Jack Monis each scored 14 while Tyree Young added 13 to go along with his seven rebounds and team-best seven assists.
Viterbo (5-8) is back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday when they host North Central at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium.
MLB
Twins sign pair of pitchers
The Twins signed starting pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill to one-year contracts Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Bailey is a 13-year major league veteran who split last season between Kansas City and Oakland, going 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA in 31 starts. In 243 major league games, all starts, the right-hander is 80-86 with a 4.57 ERA.
His contract will be worth $7 million, a major league source told the Star Tribune.
Hill, a left-hander, will be 40 on Opening Day. He has pitched for eight teams in 15 seasons, and had only 13 starts for the Dodgers last season because of portion of the UCL in his left elbow detached. He had surgery in October and will be out until at least June. Hill was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 48.2 innings last season.
His contract is for $3 million, with incentives more than that money, a source said.
The Twins, two major league sources confirmed, are still very much in the running for free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson.
NFL
Browns, GM Dorsey part ways
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with general manager John Dorsey two days after the team fired coach Freddie Kitchens.
Dorsey's stunning departure on Tuesday came after he met with owner Jimmy Haslam, who is once again with his wife, Dee, cleaning house and restructuring the front office after a disappointing 6-10 season.
The Browns are in the preliminary stages of their coaching search, which will be affected by Dorsey leaving. The team has received permission to interview several candidates, including New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
The Haslams have fired five coaches since buying the team from Randy Lerner in 2012.
Dorsey had revamped the Browns during his two seasons as GM, but his hiring of Kitchens backfired as the Browns fell way short of expectations and missed the playoffs for the 17th straight season — the NFL's longest current drought.
In a statement, the Haslams thanked Dorsey for his efforts, saying "he has helped create a foundation that we need to continue to develop and build upon.'
The Haslams acknowledged Dorsey had “greatly” improved the team's talent but added "we fully recognized that our team did not meet its potential on or off the field and additional changes in leadership give us the best opportunity for success in the future.
Jags retain Marrone: The Jacksonville Jaguars are retaining coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite consecutive losing seasons.
Owner Shad Khan made the announcement Tuesday after “positive meetings” with Marrone, Caldwell, their staffs and several players.
“This is not the time to consider an overhaul of our organization,” Khan said.
Marrone and Caldwell have two years remaining on their contracts, and Khan made it clear that expectations are high for 2020.
Jacksonville has two first-round draft picks, Nos. 9 and 20 overall, to help rebuild a roster that lacks talent and depth. Rookies Gardner Minshew, Josh Allen and Jawaan Taylor are a few of the building blocks in place for Marrone and Caldwell moving forward.
But there are plenty of holes, especially if the Jaguars part ways with several expensive veterans to create salary cap space.
Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin two weeks ago, identifying the old-school coach's overbearing ways as the main problem. Coughlin's heavy-handed approach upset players, leading to cornerback Jalen Ramsey forcing his trade to the Los Angeles Rams, as well as some assistants. Coughlin had difficulty making the transition from the sideline to the front office.
Coughlin's position as executive vice president of football operations will not be filled. Marrone and Caldwell will report directly to Khan.
Bears to stick with Trubisky: The Chicago Bears remain committed to Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback despite his struggles this season, general manager Ryan Pace said on Tuesday.
Pace stopped short of saying the Bears will exercise their fifth-year option on him and did not rule out bringing in an experienced veteran who could push for the starting job. But he made it clear the Bears expect Trubisky to open next season as their No. 1 quarterback.
“Yes,” Pace said when asked if that was the plan.
The Bears were banking on Trubisky to take another big step in his third year in the NFL and second in coach Matt Nagy's system. But instead of emerging as a top-tier quarterback, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft took a step back.