COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UW-La Crosse picked 4th in WIAC
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, the defending league champion, has been picked to win the WIAC football title based on a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
UW-La Crosse, which is coming off an 8-2 season, including a 5-2 (third place) effort in the WIAC, was picked fourth. Whitewater (7-3, 6-1) is picked second, while Platteville (7-3, 4-3) was picked to finish third.
The Titans won the 10th conference title in program history a year ago — and third in the last six seasons — while advancing to the NCAA Division III semifinals after appearing in the Stagg Bowl in 2016. UW-Oshkosh has posted 36 victories in the last three seasons — the best three-year stretch in program history — and enters the this season ranked second nationally in Street & Smith’s College Football preview and Lindy’s Sports Division III Top 25, while placing fourth in the D3football.com preseason poll.
UW-L’s eight wins overall and five WIAC victories in 2017 were the most since the 2006 squad went 9-2 overall and 6-1 in league play. The Eagles led the league in passing offense (302.4 yards per contest) and passing defense (164.6 yards per game) last season. Junior tight end Cole Spieker, who had 19 receptions for 255 yards and finished second on the team with four TD catches, returns for coach Mike Schmidt’s third season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Central wins one of three duals
The Central High School girls tennis team beat West Salem 7-0 and lost 6-1 and 5-2 decisions to Verona and Middleton, respectively, in nonconference action on Monday.
Senior Caitlyn Knobloch won all three No. 3 singles matches for the Red Raiders, and senior Elizabeth Burelbach went 2-1 at No. 1 singles. Knobloch won all three matches in straight sets, and Burelbach won in straight sets against West Salem and via tiebreaker over Mia Kim of Middleton.
LOGAN TENNIS: The Rangers beat West Salem 4-3 and lost to Verona (7-0) and Middleton (6-1). Enya Szymanski won two of three matches for Logan at No. 1 singles, and freshman Sydney Roswall went 1-1 at No. 3.
AQUINAS TENNIS: The Blugolds were beaten by Verona 7-0 and beat West Salem 6-1.
ONALASKA LUTHER TENNIS: The Knights beat Appleton East 7-0 and lost to Appleton West 5-2 at the Appleton West Invitational.
Cassie Warren improved to 5-0 by winning twice in straight sets at No. 4 singles.
The Knights’ No. 1 doubles team of Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl (5-0) also remained undefeated by winning twice in straight sets.
TOMAH GOLF: Stevens Point won the Tomah Tuneup with a score of 373, which was nine shots better than runner-up Tomah (382). The Timberwolves were led by Jayda Zhu, whose 91 was second overall and gave her the individual victory in the third flight.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Viterbo picked to win NSAA title
MADISON, S.D. — Viterbo University collected all eight first-place votes and received 64 points as a unanimous pick to win the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) volleyball title, according to a preseason poll released by the conference office.
It was the fourth consecutive season that the V-Hawks, who are coached by Ryan DeLong, were chosen as the coaches’ favorite to win the league title. Viterbo has not lost a NSAA match since joining the conference in 2015 (40-0 in NSAA play). The V-Hawks claimed their third consecutive NSAA conference regular-season and tournament postseason titles last season. Viterbo finished with a 39-2 overall, including a 16-0 mark in the NSAA.
The V-Hawks fell short in the NAIA national semifinals last season and finished with a No. 3 national ranking.
LOCAL GOLF
McClintock captures TRGA’s Cedar Creek
ONALASKA — Tom McClintock fired a 74 to capture the championship flight at the Three Rivers Golf Association’s Cedar Creek Open on Sunday, edging Galesville’s Jake Dunn by a stroke. McClintock, an Onalaska man who is one of the top competitors in the annual County Amateur tournaments, carded rounds of 38 and 36 at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek. Dunn, meanwhile, shot rounds of 37 and 38
Mark Miller of Onalaska and Robert Johanes of Amherst tied for third with 77s, while Derek Iverson of Amherst and Jack Schroeckenthaler of Cottage Grove were right behind with 78s.
Mitch Gault of Holmen won the first flight with a 70, while Michael Ewing of Holmen took home second flight honors with an 85. Bjorn Berg of La Crosse shot an 86 to win the third flight.
Onalaska’s Marty Gora won the men’s gold flight with an 84, while Cathi Baus won the women’s flighted division with a 74.
