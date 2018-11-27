SKIING
Mount La Crosse set to open Thursday
Darcie Breidel is doing a bit of a happy dance, because the opening of Mount La Crosse Thursday marks the first time in four years the local downhill skiing and snowboarding season has been able to begin in November.
“Recent weather has provided terrific snow-making conditions, and the snow crew has capitalized on the clear, cold temperatures over the past couple of weeks,” said Breidel, Mount La Crosse’s general manager and marketing director.
Lifts will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Breidel said, adding that weather will dictate hours next week.
“While snow-making efforts and an original opening date of Thanksgiving weekend were stalled for a couple of days, the area is still happy with a November opening date,” Breidel said.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oklahoma ahead of Ohio State in playoff rankings
Oklahoma was No. 5 in the pivotal second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, ahead of Ohio State heading into championship weekend when the final four will be set.
The biggest question facing the selection committee this week was how much to value Ohio State’s 62-39 blowout of Michigan on Saturday. The answer: The Buckeyes moved up four spots but were still stuck behind the Sooners.
“I really don’t have a measurement for closeness,” selection committee chairman Rob Mullens said when asked about how much Ohio State and Oklahoma were separated.
Mullens cited Oklahoma’s historic offense. The Sooners are on pace to set an FBS record for yards per play, averaging 8.92.
“While their defense has been a challenge, their offense has been superior,” Mullens said.
The top three teams in the selection committee’s rankings, released Tuesday, held steady for a fourth straight week. Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame — all unbeaten — are Nos. 1, 2 and 3. Georgia moved into the fourth spot that was previously occupied by Michigan, heading into its SEC championship game against Alabama. It’s a given the SEC winner makes the playoff. Maybe the loser, too.
